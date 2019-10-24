MINISTRY PROFILE: Church of the Mediator celebrates 50 years of barbecue

As in all churches, the desire to take care of one another began a journey of serving those in need at the Church of the Mediator. In the 1960s, the church operated a booth at the Mississippi/Alabama State Fair for years as a ministry to the community and to the workers at the fair.
The vestry decided not to operate a booth at the fair and set up a committee to identify an outreach project that could be operated on church grounds and could involve all parishioners.
From the beginning, the focus was three-fold: to develop a sense of community as all parishioners could be involved in the project, to offer hospitality to the wider community through the barbecue and to provide funds for outreach projects that demonstrate God’s unconditional love. Barbecue has been held annually ever since.
Proceeds have always been designated for parish outreach.
Net proceeds from the barbecue have exceeded $475,000 and have been used to fund parish outreach projects in Lauderdale County and beyond. Outreach in Haiti is an example.
This year the Mediator continues its tradition of sharing God’s unconditional love by celebrating more than 50 years of community service. The church invites our community, which has continued to offer support, to come out to our annual barbecue and celebrate.
“The barbecue really gets down to what the church is about – about building up our community by being together and enjoying one another,” Episcopal Church of the Mediator Rector the Rev. Morris Thompson said. “It’s also about celebrating the community outside our church by supporting the various ministries we have supported in the past.
“It’s an event that requires the work of the whole church. We call it the “Ministry of the Pit.” We have had a lot of people join after they have experienced coming to the barbecue, or to the pit party the night before.”
From 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, there will be a Freezer Bake Sale at the parish hall where the community can come purchase homemade pies, cakes, baked goods, casseroles, appetizers and more to get ready for the holiday season.
“We are famous for our desserts, especially our chocolate eclairs,” Thompson said. “Our parishioners can cook very, very well. I even contributed my grandmother's spaghetti recipe for the past two years, and that has been fun to pitch in.”
From 11 a.m,-3 p.m. Sunday, the Freezer Bake Sale continues along with pulled pork plates and fried fish plated for $10 each, eat-in or carry out. Boston butts presales will be available for pick up. Live music and more on Sunday.
“What is different – you have full entrees you can buy and put in your freezer and save for the holidays,” Thompson said. “And, You can get your shopping done on Saturday and come back Sunday for the barbecue. We have 125 Boston Butts, most of which are sold, but you may pick one up the day of.
“They are rubbed with a special seasoning we have been doing for years, and are perfect for tailgating.”
Come and be a part of the Mediator’s tradition of giving back to our community. It will be a wonderful weekend of celebration and fellowship for all.
“It’s an event of fun, nourishment, and something we look forward to every year,” Thompson said. “It defines our church, not only for what we do but also within the community we are known for our barbecue.
“I think churches can be known for many different things, and being known for having the best-pulled pork is not a bad one.”
For more information call the church office at 601-483-3959.
Cheryl Owens coordinates Minstry Profile and Worship Site Profile. To recommend a profile, email cowens@themeridianstar.com.
