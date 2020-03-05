MINISTRY PROFILE: Bishop, Pastor Huggins celebrate 36 years in Meridian

First Apostolic Church in Meridian will honor Bishop Dennis and Pastor Pearl Rice Huggins, celebrating 36 years, at its annual Shepherd’s Anniversary this weekend.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, with guest speaker Elder Vince Davidson from Birmingham, Alabama. After services, a reception will be held in the Pearl Room, which is located at the church, 2010 Mosby Road in Meridian.
The couple were married on March 22, 1980 in Inglewood, California. Bishop Dennis did not realize that God had plans for this family to move to Meridian, which is where Pastor Pearl was born. She was living in Inglewood when Bishop Huggins just happened to be saved at the church where she was the youth pastor.
The family arrived in Meridian on May 7, 1984 to start a church. The assignment was a directive that was given to Bishop Huggins from God.
The family started a church on 5th Street, naming it First Apostolic Church of West Meridian. When they arrived in Meridian, their only congregation was their three children, Dennis (now deceased), Julia and JaWanda (then 6 months old).
The congregation grew, and the family did, too. They had three more children that were born in Meridian, Jafinis, Daniel and Judah.
Their Meridian experience has been a period of spiritual growth, education, tragedy, love and perseverance. The spiritual growth brought them closer to the Lord Jesus Christ. They have experienced spiritual growth because they have seen many people over their 36 years in Meridian give their lives to the Lord Jesus Christ.
The educational experience has been phenomenal. Bishop and Pastor Huggins have been able to see their children finish college. In addition, Bishop and Pastor Pearl returned to school, and are now proud Mississippi State University graduates. Pastor Pearl recently finished her Master’s Degree at MSU on Dec. 12, 2019, as well as received an Honorary Doctorate Degree.
On Nov. 6, 2005, the family suffered a terrible tragedy. A fire destroyed their house and their son Dennis III was overcome by carbon monoxide poisoning. Their devastation was tragic, but they never doubted God. Because of their faith, God helped them to continue to flourish and build a beautiful edifice at 2010 Mosby Road, in Meridian.
The Huggins family's key scripture is “And I say also unto thee, That thou art Peter, and upon this rock, I will build my church; and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it.” Matthew 16:18.
Weekly Service:
Sunday:
• Sunday School, 9 a.m. - Morning Worship, 11 a.m. - Sunday Evening, 4 p.m.
Monday:
• Intercessory Prayer, 6 p.m.
Wednesday:
• Bible Study, noon.
Friday:
• Evangelism Service, 7:30 p.m.
Contact: Church office, 601-482-1422.
Cheryl Owens coordinates Worship Site Profile. Submit items to cowens@themeridianstar.com.
