Meridian singer Jamal Roberts presents Christmas show at Pine Grove Baptist Church

Meridian native and national recording artist Jamal Roberts presents Christmas With Jamal Roberts, on Saturday, Dec. 20, at 6 p.m. at Pine Grove Baptist Church in Bailey.
The night of inspiration, fellowship, and unity is hosted by Swandra Stancil, and will feature special guests – the legendary Paul Porter of the Christianaires, along with Lynn Dixon and Chosen, Terence Isaac and T3, Genesis, and J&J Mime.
Roberts, who just recently released his first single, “He’s Preparing Me,” said the reason behind the event is to bless others.
“I have been there where I didn’t have much, and I understand how people feel,” Roberts said. “So, I just want to be a blessing for somebody else.
“God has brought me a long way and I want to bless others, especially this time of year.”
Canned goods or a monetary donation will be greatly appreciated with proceeds going to charity, Roberts said.
“This is my first time to do an event like this and if it goes well we will do it again next year, he said.
Pine Grove Baptist Church is located on MS-495 in Bailey. James E. McGee Jr. is the pastor.
