Meridian's Temple Congregation Beth Israel celebrates 150th anniversary

In honor of this week's 150th Anniversary of Temple Congregation Beth Israel in Meridian, members from near and far are sharing their reflections on being a part of the congregation.
Harold J. Meyer, Jr., Meridian: As the oldest member of Temple Congregation Beth Israel, I am 96, my memories span two centuries. I remember members filling The Temple, then located on 24th Avenue, until now when two dozen worshippers are present for High Holy Day services.
Our family has continued to worship here. With pride I have seen my grandchildren participate in the services, the sixth generation to do so. God has blessed me and my family.
Ester and Oz BenDavid, congregants since 2016: As a young couple with a baby, arriving for the first time to the states from far Israel, Congregation Beth Israel welcomed us with open arms and embraced us to this special community with an endless warmth that made us feel at home from day one.
We are honored to be part of this unique family. With every event or weekly service, you can feel the love and respect all Beth Israel congregation members have to the Jewish tradition, to Israel and their deep American patriotism.
Coming from a country where we were surrounded by synagogues and many Jewish communities, we are amazed by the fact that this very small group of people succeeded to uphold and continue the existence of this congregation for 150 years, but from our acquaintance with those great community members we are sure that these are only the first 150 years of Congregation Beth Israel!
Linda G. Davidson, Meridian: I moved to Meridian nine months pregnant and became a member of Congregation Beth Israel. It has been my strength and religious family for many years. My love for my Temple has no bounds, and I pray it continues to have many more years in my beloved Meridian.
Michael Mushlin, Professor of Law, New York: Even on the coldest days, I have a warm place in my heart for Temple Beth Israel. I grew up in that kind and caring congregation. Throughout my childhood, I attended Friday night services there almost every week (unless the Meridian Wildcats were playing a football game!).
Sunday mornings were spent at its Sunday school. I celebrated all the Jewish holidays in its beautiful sanctuary. I was Bar Mitzvahed there and also confirmed. It was there that I learned the importance of community, of caring for others and of developing a spiritual sense of wonder and love for the world. On its 150th Anniversary, I celebrate Temple Beth Israel and thank it for allowing me to spend my formative years in its embrace.
Len Maith: I am from New Jersey and came South to get broadcasting experience and settled in Laurel doing sports, news, etc. I came to Meridian to do sales and sports and found it was a good place to raise children so I stayed.
When I lived in Laurel, there were three or four Jewish families and an old very small shul (Yiddish word for “temple” or “synagogue”), one person was qualified to run a service, so we had Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur services every year. My children were eight and four years old when we moved to Meridian in 1965 and they started their Jewish education in the Congregation Beth Israel Sunday School, which continued until their confirmation years later. I am retired now, but always attend services whenever I am in town. I served as President once and as a board member several times. My fifty-five years as a member of Congregation Beth Israel leaves me with memories that I will always cherish.
Marc Fisher, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida: When I moved to Meridian in 1983, CBI offered me a place that I could go and make me feel like I was still in the City where I grew up. The rituals, the language, and the prayers were all the same. Some of the people even reminded me of family friends and relatives from home. It was a welcoming place that felt like home.
Jimmy Meyer, New Orleans: I am truly amazed that CBI is celebrating 150 years. Many small towns in the South are disappearing, along with their Jewish communities. The fact that CBI still exists after 150 years is a testament to its members' perseverance. CBI is representative of the fact that all members must contribute in order to keep the flame burning. It is symbolic of life - we must all work together to maintain what we care about.
Marty Davidson, Meridian: It is truly remarkable to celebrate the 150th anniversary of our Jewish congregation in Meridian. I went with my grandfather and father to our synagogue in Meridian years ago, and decades later going to synagogue with my son and grandson, granddaughter and then in recent years my daughter and other granddaughter.
We have a "chain" of Judaism in Meridian that has existed 150 years, and it has never been broken, and my family has been part of it. This 150th celebration is possible because members of the Jewish religion in Meridian have been so welcomed by the citizens of this community – we are what we are because you are what you are.
Jennie Herrington, Philadelphia: Being a member and a part of CBI’s 150th celebration gives me a feeling of connection to the present and the past. With the challenges we have overcome in preparation for this celebration I am keenly aware of the challenges this congregation and the Meridian Jewish community have faced during its long history, and I am proud we have persevered to reach this day.
Alvin Mushlin and Michael Mushlin: What Temple CBI being 150 means to us is a wonderful occasion to remember the golden days of the Meridian Jewish community of the past and to celebrate the wonderful continuation of that tradition by the dedicated member of the temple Congregation Beth Israel today.
Our family began its presence in Meridian in 1938 when our aunt and uncle, Sara and Sam Niemetz moved here and established the Vogue, Inc, one of Meridian’s most stylish and fashionable ladies’ dress stores located on 5th Street downtown. Our parents, Ida and Max Mushlin joined them in the business when we moved here from New York City in the late 1940s. These four individuals became pillars of the Jewish community and great supporters and enthusiasts for everything “Meridian”. They and CBI provided both of us with a wonderful childhood and adolescence, as well as a thorough and meaningful Jewish education. We cherish many memories of our dear friends in Meridian and of “the Temple”.
We are also very proud of the uncountable contributions that the Jews of Meridian have made to our home town. We grew up with knowledge and appreciation of such individuals and families who were tireless and talented in their dedication to the growth and character of Meridian.
It’s certainly our hope that the entire population of Meridian now is also aware of this history. We are delighted that the Jewish community continues to be so strong and so important to Meridian. Every time we “come home” we think about how thankful we are to the people who continue that tradition.
Joe Herzog, Frederick, Maryland: 150 years is a great milestone, certainly, and a wonderful time to celebrate the robust Jewish history in Meridian. In a word, “proud.” Jewish Meridianites built an impressive foundation of community, philanthropy, and industry in helping shape the city for the future.
Jewish mayors, school board members, supporters of the arts and builders of commerce helped make the city what it became. Highland Park, the Opera House, and many other Meridian landmarks were contributions of Meridian’s Jewish community. Take a look around downtown at storefronts and building names and note the Jewish businesses that once bolstered the local economy.
And how about progressive contributions to American Jewish history? Meridian’s Paula Ackerman was the first contemporary American woman to officially serve in a rabbinic function. Her pioneering tenure in the 1950s came 20 years before the first woman was ordained in the United States. (Source: ISJL)
And after many decades of tolerance, inclusion, and acceptance, Meridian’s Jews weathered the hate storm of the ’60s, surviving its own Klan bombing while working to curb hatred and publicly condemn the burning of Black churches and cross-burnings. Unsurprising that Beth Israel members would rise in positions of activism and social justice. "Tikkun Olam", Hebrew for "healing the Earth,” is our mission and is in our blood.
An accomplished Jewish congregation in Mississippi for 150 years? Surprising, even oxymoronic to many perhaps, But for us, this is where we built our homes and our lives; where we practiced our faith to try to make the world a better place. Yes, I'm proud to see Beth Israel at 150!
Tripp Meyer, Atlanta: I am sorry I will be missing the 150th celebration of CBI. The congregation is home and it’s hard to believe we have been around that long and the Meyer family has been part of it from the early days. After all, I am 5th generation of the Meyer family from Meridian.
I remember the congregation when we had congregation Passover seder at the Temple downtown. One year we opened the door for Elijah and in walked one of the servers. Boy did everyone laugh! Anyway, congrats on 150 years and I hope we will someway continue on.
Scott Strasser: I stood at the back of the sanctuary in half dark and felt the wind blowing through the stained glass remembering Ann Stewart telling me the bombing blew the sanctuary building off its foundation leaving unfixable damage.
My son behind me reading from a Torah we keep wrapped in a table cloth on a bookshelf. The Torah story of Sara’s death and Abraham’s refusal to accept a free gravesite, insisting on purchasing a cave for her burial.
Ironic that Meridian has a Jewish community because a group bought the land we today call the cemetery because they had to bury two peddlers who had died. It seems so tenuous, but at the same time so tangible, and Dylan up there reading Torah into a cold, dark room where I always feel my ancestors’ presence.
My family came to this area long before there was a Jewish congregation or even a Meridian. My ancestor David Rosenbaum was the first president of Congregation Beth Israel when it formed in 1869. For 150 years, Rosenbaums have been members of Congregation Beth Israel.
My grandfather, Sy Rosenbaum, would use the Temple as a backdrop in his recitation of our family history, often stopping to comment on the temple at certain points in its existence.
My proudest moment as a member of the congregation came in 2014 when my son Dylan was called to the Torah and became a Bar Mitzvah. I handed him the Torah and told him “this is the Torah of your ancestors. You are the seventh generation to stand before this congregation and read from the Torah. Today this is your congregation.” I have been asked many times about the future of Congregation Beth Israel, and I always think of my family.
I think of David Rosenbaum and a fledgling congregation four years removed from the Civil War being asked the exact same question. I think of my son and the shrinking congregation of today being asked of an uncertain future. My only answer is, as I hope it was David’s, and it will be my son’s answer. We are here today.
Pauline Rosenbaum Strasser of Greensboro, North Carolina, told to her son Scott: The Temple Congregation Beth Israel of my mother’s youth was downtown. It had massive steps leading up to the building. The sanctuary was gorgeous and cavernous. The ark was a massive piece of snow-white marble. Downstairs there was a huge social area. The ark was moved to our sanctuary today, along with the dais.
Debra Maith Hozer, Dallas: My family joined Congregation Beth Israel, CBI, upon moving to Meridian in 1965. As a child, I never realized the richness of my heritage, nor the impact some of our congregants have made to the City of Meridian, or how some of the members, now and then, have positively influenced others’ lives.
It took me moving to Dallas, to realize what a jewel CBI was and to appreciate the Jewish Teachings and Traditions that were instilled into me as a child, from my family, our members and especially, Rabbi Schlager and Rabbi Turitz.
I can distinctly remember Rabbi Turitz preparing me for my Bat Mitzvah. For years, he and I walked through the sanctuary, which seemed so massive to me, pass The Bema, into the dark, red, velvet curtains, up the stairs to the organ where Rabbi Turitz worked with me to learn how to chant my Bat Mitzvah service. We sang together for hours behind that organ.
Rabbi Turitz was such a gentle and kind man, I was a silly little teenager that just wanted to go to dance lessons, practice cheerleading or be with my friends. Rabbi Turitz was the epitome of patience in every sense of the word. He always seemed to reel me back in, commend me on my progress and never, ever gave up on me. I can see his sweet smile and feel his loving hug, as I tell my story.
Our congregation celebrated all the Holidays. My mother, Ollie, who passed at a very young age, would dress me up for the Purim Parade, we would bake hamantaschen, play hangman and have a big party in the Rosenbaum Hall.
We built a sukkah every year, celebrated Rosh Hashana and Chanukah with our wonderful CBI families and during Yom Kippur services, we kids just tried to sit still. Of course, there was religious school. So many fun memories.
Our parents would take turns, every year, teaching us. I can remember every Sunday, up the stairs, into that beautiful, Religious School building. Sadly, it’s gone now, but never the memories! Then there was Henry S. Jacobs summer camp, oh my, did we ever have a blast. I think we kids all came home, bought guitars, took singing lessons and wanted to be camp counselors one day. Or was that just me?
Anyway, I always felt a sense of pride being Jewish. Being the only Jewish girl, my age, in Meridian during this time, made me feel special and of course, hanging out with the handful of those Jewish boys that were oh so cute!
Now that I look back, it wasn’t only the celebratory nature of Judaism and the “Live Each Day To The Fullest” belief, it was also the amazing, inclusive, philanthropic members of the congregation that made such a huge impact on me and how I felt about our Jewish faith. I am still so proud to be Jewish and it was the experience I had being a member of CBI and the active part my mother and father played in the congregation that helped mold my beliefs system that I will cherish forever.
I had an emotional reaction when I opened the 150th CBI Celebration invitation. I was overcome with tears because I have such fond memories of CBI. I feel blessed to be a part of today’s celebration and to be able to see some of the original congregants, share our stories and carry on the Torch of Congregation Beth Israel.
Jay Davidson: I find it incredible that our synagogue has endured over 150 years. While today we are only a fraction of the size of the congregation at its peak, I love our enthusiasm and commitment in keeping the temple going. Also, the Meridian community has been so kind and supportive of our synagogue. We sure couldn’t have made it 150 years without the community’s support.
Drew Herzog, Nashville: Growing up at Congregation Beth Israel – a Jewish Meridianite – made me who I am. My friends in town were extremely proud to have a Jewish friend. At the same time, events took place that highlighted the differences between us.
Our Sunday school was bombed, the synagogue was vandalized, my friend's family was targeted by the KKK. This overhanging contradiction galvanized our community. Other Jewish children from bigger towns might have received a more thorough religious education, and might have benefited by being part of a larger community, but they do not have the same wonderful perspective that I gained from Congregation Beth Israel.
I can remember my dad bellowing hymns in the sanctuary among a steadfast group of 10 or 15 congregants, sometimes fewer. I can remember my Mom feverishly frying potato latkes in the social hall with the other members of the sisterhood, so five Jewish kids could enjoy a festive Hanukah.
I can remember being recruited to blow the shofar because the congregation simply needed someone to do it, in order to herald in Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year. We were deeply pleased to have to do these things, and our congregation was better for it. I hope Meridian was, too.
Rabbi Barry Altman, Meridian: A Rabbi’s life is filled with surprises. I never thought in my wildest imagination that I would be serving another congregation after 38 years as Senior Rabbi of Temple Beth-El in Ormond Beach, Florida.
All meaningful pastoral callings are long and winding roads. I believe that as spiritual leaders, we both choose and are chosen. God works in mysterious and wonderful ways. It all began for me when my dear friends Barbaree & Harold Heaster asked if I could officiate at Barbaree’s mother’s funeral in Meridian a number of years ago. The Heasters were sharing their time between Mississippi and Ormond Beach.
Their son grew up with my sons, and their daughter-in-law remains a very good friend to my youngest. My first visit on the occasion of that funeral was a revelation. I marveled at how the Jewish community came together with Christian friends to both mourn and celebrate with a family so integral to this area.
It struck me how amazing Congregation Beth Israel was, and it was apparent how important it was to all to preserve and glory in the history and traditions of Meridian. When I was invited to serve as Rabbi, I did not hesitate.
Surely the travel was complicated, but the opportunity to serve such a warm and hospitable congregation made my efforts more than worthwhile. I always consider that my calling as a spiritual leader of CBI is both an honor and a privilege. It is now coming on four years of rabbinic service.
Each month my visits include leading traditional Sabbath observance and visiting the shut-ins and nursing home residents. What an honor to work with a great and dedicated group, albeit small but forever strong! I am proud to be part of the story of perseverance that began decades ago by parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents. After all, 150 years of existence is no accident. Truly, the members of CBI are partners with God; and I am fortunate to be part of that divine plan.
Karen Rosenfeld Kleinman, Lake Charles, Louisiana: Small congregations learn how to do more with less, and the outcome is incredibly meaningful and beautiful. Mazel Tov! Congratulations! Raise a glass to Congregation Beth Israel (my mother Morele would be proud!). A third-generation member of Congregation Beth Israel and one who has immense appreciation for small congregations, I think it is impressive that CBI is celebrating 150 years!
My grandfather, Sydney Kay, and my mother both served as president of the congregation. My father, Lewis Rosenfeld, served as treasurer for 20 plus years! My parents had the distinction of being married in Meridian by whom many consider being the first female rabbi, Paula Ackerman, in December 1951.
I remember growing up with my mother blessing the Sabbath candles every Friday night in our home. My father said the HaMotzi before every meal. We lit all eight candles for Hanukah not missing a night. My mother’s favorite holiday was Passover which was conducted by my father and held at our home since I was five years old. It incorporated a beautiful tradition started by grandmother Kay to include non-Jewish friends.
We may have grown up in a small congregation in a predominantly non-Jewish community, but my brother and I received a wonderful Jewish foundation in a home filled with love. In fact, my mother taught religious school as did the parents of many of my friends.
I recall my father helping my brother David and I make menorahs so we could enter the Hanukah competition that the Temple was hosting. I also remember my father carving the Ten Commandments out of a bar of Ivory soap! I remember Purim carnivals in the Rosenbaum Social Hall and disagreeing vehemently with Rabbi Turitz over my confirmation speech.
He wanted each of us to speak on a topic of his choosing. I wanted to deliver a message of my choosing. If you know my parents, then you can imagine that battle.
They were on my side and I am proud to say that my speech was on individuality “…no two snowflakes are alike…If a man does not keep pace with his companion, perhaps it is because he hears a different drummer.”
Rabbi David Goldstein, CBI 2005 - 2016 : To exist vigorously as a force for goodness and Jewish continuity for a century and a half for any American synagogue is a feat of near heroism!
True, a century ago Meridian's Jewish population was considerably larger than it is today, enough to support two synagogues. But in the last half-century there has been a dramatic reduction in the Jewish population.
Rabbis have served, but not full-time, rather on a bi-weekly or monthly Sabbath visit basis. It was my privilege to be numbered among those "visiting rabbis" for over a decade, following my retirement at the spiritual leader of Touro Synagogue in New Orleans.
Coming from a much larger city and synagogue I was positively delighted to be invited to serve at Congregation Beth Israel.
I assumed the membership was rapidly continuing on a downward spiral, with very little hope for the future, and my job would be to eventually preside over its demise. How wrong I was! What I found instead was a committed and energetic core of Jews who highly valued their Jewish heritage and who were determined to remain a proud link in the continuum of Jewish life in Meridian.
It's inappropriate to name those who constituted that determined group, as I'll surely leave out many wonderful people and dear friends who deserve to be included.
But, I'll take the risk and say that three generations of the Davidson family must be mentioned, and most especially the youngest, Jake and Wyatt who became Bar and Bat Mitzvah.
And, I will never forget Adam and Avery Goodman who now are in medical school and law school, respectively. Working with all of them - and in those elementary years with Dylan Strasser - then as they studied in preparation for reading from the Torah as Bar and Bat Mitzvah was an absolute high point, not only of my Meridian rabbinate but of my entire career.
These young people, their parents, and grandparents will always stand out as a reflection of the significance of my life as a rabbi - and friend. I have a feeling a few of these young people will in time return to Meridian and proudly take their places in the caravan of faith and service, established by their families, and lovingly create a new generation of Jewish life in the community that so beautifully nurtured them.
Perry Goodman: CBI has meant a Jewish education and Bar Mitzvahs for Adam and Avery, which is a remarkable thing in a small town. We could not have accomplished either without Rabbi David and his wife Shannie Goldstein. We are forever grateful to them.
Ann Stewart, CBI member since 1947: When I think about Temple Beth Israel celebrating its 150th anniversary, my first thoughts focus on my childhood memories in the synagogue in downtown Meridian.
I can still hear the laughter and excitement of those attending the community Seders and Jewish holidays.
So many Jewish children and non-Jewish friends sharing the festivities. During that time, we were a very large and growing community with our adult members spending much of their time at the synagogue preparing for Sunday School lessons and the next holiday celebrations.
As a child, you soon grow up, go off to school, and some of us return to our roots. I came back expecting the world as I had left it. It was not.
Many things had changed. Not only had the building I grew up in disappeared, but even the new building was marred by individuals who were not part of our community. There were virtually no children or young people left as they had been captivated by the excitement and offerings of larger cities.
As Jewish businesses developed and expanded, even more of our young people were sent to manage the new stores in other areas of the country. Our Jewish population dwindled but the spirit, commitment, and organization continued as it had since its beginning.
Yes, we were small but we did close our doors as so many congregations did. Years later, we were faced with more challenges but pulling together, we persevered. We simply doubled up on our duties and responsibilities not only to our congregation but to Meridian.
I am a fourth generation Meridianite and have been a member of Temple Beth Israel all my life. My great grandparents’ moved to Meridian as merchants with no synagogue to attend. Once established in their new setting, a cemetery society progressed to start a temple. The goals were to help create a good home for their children and grow their business.
The synagogue was often a meeting place for Meridian officials to gather to plan Meridian's future. It was large enough space to accommodate everyone yet small enough to be inviting, so I was told.
As a young adult, I had the opportunity to experience similar situations and realized this small congregation was still as concerned for the community as my ancestors were when they first arrived. To say that this Congregation is 150 years young and still going, despite its size, is remarkable.
For me, this is not just a celebration of 150 years of existence but rather 150 years of following in the footsteps of those who came before us, still living up to their dreams and ambitions all the while being a part of a greater community.
I feel proud to have been a part of it all. If my family were alive today, they would be even more thrilled than they were when we prepared for and celebrated Temple Beth Israel's 125th.
