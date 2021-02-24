Meridian native assists with baptisms at Wilkinson County prison

Meridian native Christopher Myers, a chaplain’s assistant, recently helped with the baptism of more than 30 men at Wilkinson County Correctional Facility.
“This was a needed step in the growth of these men as Christians,” said Myers. “I was honored to be called on to help in this milestone in their lives.”
Chaplain Roscoe Barnes III said the baptism is an event the men will always remember.
“It is a very important occasion in their lives,” he said. “I couldn’t have done this without my team, and Myers is a valuable member of that team.”
Myers began working as the chaplain’s assistant in 2019. In this position, he helps the chaplain with administrative work and the facility’s religious programs. According to Barnes, his contributions are not only helpful, but essential to managing the day-to-day operations of the chaplain’s office.
Myers is a student of NationsUniversity, where he is working on a bachelor’s degree in Theological Studies. When he is not working and studying, he spends his time writing and doing art work. One of his goals is to become a published author.
