Hickory native follows God's calling on mission trips

Whether at home or abroad, Hickory native Jera Brand sees each day as an opportunity to do what God called her to do – to share the love of God to those who may not know Him.

Growing up in church Brand said she always heard about missionaries, but it wasn’t until her freshman year of college that she decided she wanted to do mission work.

“Every spring break and Christmas holidays I would go on an international trip of some sort, to the Dominican Republic or Mexico. “I always loved traveling and wanted to see how the Lord is at work all over the world, not just in my small bubble. Just to be able to see his creation, the people, and learn about different cultures.”

After graduation from college Brand, the daughter of Rhonda and Bill Brand, signed up to do a gap year program “Experience Missions.” Her first three months were supposed to be in the Holy Land, August through November. Because of problems with their Visas the team was only there a week.

“They told us we could go home or join a team in South Africa for the rest of our three months,” Brand said. “I spent two months in South Africa then I came home for two months for the holidays, and went back on Jan. 6, so I was there two and a half months.”

Brand’s second trip to Africa with Experience Missions was supposed to last for six months, but she got to spend only three months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. After many attempts to get a flight home, she reunited with her family March 23.

During her three months in Africa, the team spent five weeks in the country of Lesotho partnering with an organization called Growing Nations, which teaches people how to farm God’s way.

“We learned how to plant maize, plow fields with hoes, learn about the land, and soil erosion” Brand said. “In the afternoon we worked with the school across the village and the kids would come over. We would play games, sing songs, just something to give them a little fun.

"The kids and farmers are very excited to see us, because not many outsiders come there, so they are intrigued. They are very receptive.”

The food was different, but good, Brand said.

“We ate a lot of Pap, which is essentially the same thing as our southern grits,” Brand said. “They cook it very differently though, and we ate it almost every meal. We also ate a lot of mixed greens, things that came from the garden, and steamed bread which we ate every morning with jam.”

Brand said one of the biggest things she learned over both trips was how to trust the Lord in everything.

“Because my first trip didn’t go as planned, and on this trip I was supposed to stay for six months in Africa and only got to spend three.

“I can look back on my first trip and see reasons why I was in Africa when I thought I was supposed to be in the Holy Land. So, I know that I am going to be able to look back at why I had to come home these three months when I was supposed to be in Africa.”

Even though Brand says she is sad she didn’t get to finish her trip she is definitely expectant in how the Lord is going to show her it was his way all along.

“I know that he isn’t surprised and is with me in all the unknown,” Brand said.