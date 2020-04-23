In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, I see people experiencing much fear and hopelessness. May we choose to remember, even in the midst of times such as this, God is still in control and surely He will keep His word.
We are reminded in the scriptures: He will never leave you nor forsake you (Hebrews 13:5) and in John 16:33, we are told, "In the world you shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world."
As a believer in the One who created the whole universe, and who is our Savior, I believe if he allows something to happen it will work for good to those who love God, to those who are called according to His purpose" (Romans 8:28).
Having said this, I also believe in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, as in all tragedies, there is a message to all of us. He is reminding each one of us it is a time to have a sense of urgency. We all need to be very sure we have prepared for our eternal future by inviting Christ into our life right now. For tomorrow is not promised to us. I encourage you to invite Him into your heart right now.
When you allow this to happen as a believer you can take comfort in knowing that still we can be of good cheer in knowing that God has already overcome the world, and that victory awaits us.
Meanwhile, there are things we can do oursevles, each on an individual basis, to fight this invisible war against the coronavirus. We are in this war together. Each one of us is responsible for doing his or her part.
First, we must follow the advice of our authorities and experts in the medical field: obey the safe space requirement, stay inside as required, wear a mask as required and follow other rules that are issued by our governmental leaders.
A word of encouragement for my fellow Alabamians and Mississippians: Did you know that our states are approximately 68% to 70% forest land? That means that we have the opportunity to sit on our porches and patios, or take a stroll in the woods nearby and enjoy the beauty of the outdoors; the beautiful roses, the jonqil, and jack quil flowers, the beautiful white blackberry flowers cascading throughout the landscape, and literally dozens and dozens of other wild flowers as we listen to the birds sing. We can do this while at the same time obeying the safety rules the officials have set forth, staying at a safe space, and so on.
Yet, remember: as Christians we are not immune to sickness and diseases because we are living in a world of sin. Although we know that God can heal us according to His will.
Also, remember we must not tempt God. Remember what Jesus reminded Satan when he tried to get Jesus to jump from the pinnacle of the temple: It is written you shall not tempt the Lord God (Matthew 3:7).
Having said this, I am not unmindful of how God is using heroes in every walk of life to fight this battle. Look at all the first responders, the doctors, nurses and other health care people, and others stepping forth as special heroes on the front lines in helping to defeat the coronavirus. Let us not forget to thank God for them, and say thanks to them personally, when possible.
The coronavirus pandemic, although on a broader scale, reminds me of the 9/11 attack on New York City, when heroes from every walk of life showed up and did their part in time of tragedy. I wrote about this in a book entitled "Searching for Heroes in Life" (searchingforheroesinlife.com). Clearly, I need to add a new chapter to highlight our heroes in the medical field as special heroes.
Finally, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, may we never forget that God's unconditional love can heal all our brokenness. So I invite you to join with me what Paul said in Romans 8:38-39: "For I am persuaded, neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come (38), Nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord" (39).
Be obedience, be safe.
Rev. Charles B. Taylor Sr. resides in Butler, Alabama. This was previously published in The Choctaw-Sun Advocate.
