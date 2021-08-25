Grace Fellowship Baptist Church recently welcomed a new pastor.
David White began his duties as interim pastor in Christmas of 2020. In June of 2021, he accepted the position of full-time pastor, replacing the previous pastor, Rev. Carl White, who also happens to be his father.
White said their decision to move home to Meridian was to be close to family, as both he and his wife’s family live here. Before coming to Grace Fellowship White had previously pastored at Black Jack Baptist Church in Yazoo County for 11 years, and Pelahatchie Baptist Church in Rankin County. He graduated from Clinton High School and went to Mississippi College before earning his master's and doctorate degrees from Truett Theological Seminary in Waco, Texas.
“We are anxious to start loving people and reaching outside of our congregation,” White said. “This church is reawakening, and that is why I am here. I want to help people come back to life, and I think I have found the right people to do that.”
The church’s mission on giving is focused on Mississippi and Meridian. The church supports the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship of Mississippi and its emphasis on rural poverty and food security. Locally the church supports L.O.V.E.’s Kitchen, Habitat for Humanity, and Care Lodge. They recently “adopted” a class at Northeast Lauderdale Middle School to meet the teacher’s needs for her classroom.
“It’s this church saying we want to engage in this community and meet needs and provide ministry to people the best we can,” White said.
“We are imperfect people and we welcome other imperfect people to hear the Gospel of Jesus and to live life and worship with us,” White said. “Grace is the kindest and most loving congregation I have been connected to. They have a genuine love for the people in Meridian and a desire to engage in the needs of Meridian.
“The gospel part is there, now it’s just a matter of us doing it.”
Sunday Bible Study begins at 9 a.m. with worship at 10 a.m. Wednesday night services begin at 6:30 p.m.
“We are open and our whole congregation has been vaccinated,” White said. “For those wishing to not come inside, we have a radio broadcast of the 10 a.m. service in our parking lot. For the moment we are going to continue meeting.”
