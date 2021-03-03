“For God gave us a spirit not of fear but of power and love and self-control.”
2 Timothy 1:6-7
We live in a world that is changing. Much of the change is contrary to what God has taught us through His Word. With the change comes challenges to our faith and our boldness to live our faith for others to see. We pray for God to help us in these days, but He has already given us what we need.
In today’s scripture, Paul encourages a young preacher, Timothy is to be bold in the face of challenges that might make him cower and fret. Paul’s words are for us to apply in our world as well. Notice Paul’s assurance for us.
“God gave.” Notice the past tense. God has already given us what we need for today. We already have adequate capability to meet the day. This gift is usually missing in other people. However, at the moment of salvation, the Holy Spirit came to reside in the life, equipped us with the tools we need to live Godly lives.
“God gave us a spirit not of fear.” The word fear implies cowardice. It describes someone who abandons his assignment and retreats from the threat. If you feel a temptation to refrain from living your Christian life in public, this spirit is not from God. God has not given us permission to surrender. He has given us the mandate to overcome the darkness. We are His messengers. Our assignment is to show up and stand for Him.
God gave us power. As believers, we already possess God’s power. This power comes from the Greek word, “dynamite.” As dynamite is capable of removing a mountain, we possess the capability to accomplish anything God calls us to do. Often, His divine power will not be noticed until it is expressed in time of need. In every situation, adequate power is given to the servant to accomplish his divine assignment.
God gave us love. As believers, we already possess God’s love. This love is uncommon. We love as God has loved us. God’s love is an expression of who He is, not an affirmation of who we are. “While we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.” In every situation, the believer is equipped to reflect from their character, a love that is not dependent on the recipient’s response. God’s love is already celebrated in our heart ready to overflow into every situation we meet.
God gave us self-control. As believers, we already have a disciplined mindset whereby we respond as God has taught us. Our training by the Spirit makes Godly responses automatic. Every action and thought remains focused on our purpose, not our circumstances. For such a time as this have we been called. In Christ we have already all we need to meet the day. Stand with confidence knowing you can fulfill the assignment God gave you!
