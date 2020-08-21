“I have said all these things to you to keep you from falling away.” –John 16:1
John 16 is the least quoted chapter of the final teaching Jesus gave his disciples before His death. One reason may be the threatening topics of opposition, persecution, hatred, and even death are not topics we wish to approach. Yet, this section of scripture is a “must read” section if we are to face the challenges of the Kingdom of God in this world we live.
The reason for these words is to keep us from stumbling or falling away (v.1). The Greek word is skandalizo. It means to scandalize, to offend or trip, or to entice to sin. If the believer is to remain faithful, they must have prepared for the opposition that comes when you live for Jesus in a world that does not know Him. This opposition the world offers the church is done in a spirit of the irrational evil and its philosophy that goes against God’s way. In their minds they are right, and Christians are wrong.
The way we keep from stumbling amid persecution is we remember what Jesus has told us (v.4). Two sources of prompting are available: the Holy Spirit, and the Word of God. With the Holy Spirit guiding us through the scriptures to see what is to come and to glorify Jesus (Vv. 12-15). Many of the things the Holy Spirit will tell us is given later because we are unable to hear it now (Vv. 12-13). The assurance is that when the time comes, the Holy Spirit will guide us.
The Holy Spirit is sent to be God within us to be our Helper. “He will convict the world concerning sin, righteousness, and judgment” (v. 8). The sin is caused by unbelief. The righteousness is because of the absence of Jesus on earth. The judgment is because Satan is being judged (Vv. 10-11).
Jesus acknowledges that there will be much grief in the life given to Jesus. Some of the grief is in the ignorance of why certain events must happen such as His death. But their sorrow and grief will turn to joy when they see what God does with the disastrous events they can’t explain (Vv. 16-20). Jesus makes a promise that the joy they will have when it is all over will never be taken from them. As a mother delivering her baby does not remember the anguish when she holds her baby, so will be the lamenting believers suffering in this world (Vv.21-22).
In the closing paragraph, Jesus warns that they will scatter but Jesus will not be alone, for the Father is with him. He encourages them to have peace about what they see happening. The truth is we will have trouble in this world. But a greater truth is that Jesus has overcome the world. Our goal should be to remain faithful, heeding the leadership of the Holy Spirit. One day it will all make sense and the victory will be worth it.
