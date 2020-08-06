“Only let your manner of life be worthy of the gospel of Christ, so that whether I come and see you or am absent, I may hear of you that you are standing firm in one spirit with one mind striving side by side for the faith of the gospel.” Philippians 1:27
Unity is a common theme in Christian fellowships. The problem with unity is everyone has an opinion on issues. Depending on backgrounds and reference points, individuals can develop very diverse stands on issues. Within this scripture, we see different believers should be unified in their service of the Lord.
In the opening verse of this chapter, Paul describes himself as a servant (bond slave) of Christ. To be a servant emphasizes submission. In other letters he used the title apostle (messenger). Apostle tends to emphasize the authority which the messenger represents. To appeal for unity in the church, Paul focuses on their common desire to follow Jesus in obedience and serve together. The reason Paul feels unified with those he addresses is both groups have a spirit of pleasing the Lord, not themselves. When we serve to please the Lord, it will be seen in how we love one another. A reason for why we love one another is because He (Christ) first loved us. The Christian life is lived in reaction to God’s love, not life’s circumstances.
In verses 3-11, Paul expresses thanksgiving for the transformation Christ has made in them. He expresses confidence in their continued spiritual growth and support for him during his imprisonment. Paul prays that these who are growing in the faith may abound even more to be found pure and blameless glorifying God. Immaturity is expressed in selfish conflict. Spiritual maturity is expressed in sacrificial love to always do what glorifies God. A preschool daycare is expected to be loud with crying voices who need someone to solve their problems. Adults are expected to know how to care for themselves and focus on helping others. Maturity is revealed in love given, not love demanded.
In verses 19-26, Paul describes what might be a conflict but calls for a focus on Christ as the solution. In Paul’s imprisonment many have begun to preach and teach. Some were for good motives. Others were not. But Paul discounts the difference of motives by saying, “What then? Only that in every way, whether in pretense or in truth, Christ is proclaimed, and in that I rejoice.” With the priority on Christ being proclaimed, Paul feels no division need be identified. The unity is found in the focus. If all focus on Christ, all will be positive elements in the kingdom work.
Paul’s admonition is to keep the focus on Christ. It is never a question of who is leading. It is always a question if Christ is leading. When all are focused on Christ, all will be facing life’s problems in a right way. If we want to unite in a power to overcome our ills, let that power be the love of God. That is really what we need to see today.
Dr. John Temple is chaplain of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office. From the Shepherd’s Heart is published Fridays in The Meridian Star.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.