“Behold, the eye of the LORD is on those who fear him, on those who hope in his steadfast love, that he may deliver their soul from death and keep them alive in famine.” Psalm 33:18-19
At the writing of this devotion the world is quarantined and captured by COVID-19, a virus with catastrophic implications that has spread to every corner of the world. Without reference to military capability, economic prowess, or religious and social difference, this unseen enemy has shut-down governments, restricted entire populations, and threatened with unbelievable numbers of fatalities. For the first time this writer can remember, businesses, churches, and sporting events have been closed.
Every news broadcast focuses on the negative side of this threat. With each report, a spirit of fear and doom is created. How can we know we are ready to face what lies ahead?
Psalm 33 is a psalm of praise to be used in worship celebrating God’s dynamic control over all creation. Note verses 18-19 for a reference in facing each day.
God is looking down on what is happening. This phrase, “looking down,” could be translated to watch, to see, or to consider.
The question could be, “Does God look down with compassion or judgment?” The answer is found in the same verse. “The eyes of the Lord,” is a phrase that describes God’s loving care. An illustration of this type of gaze is that of a mother gazing on her newborn. “The eyes of the Mom” look down upon or precious child. The same is true for God and His children. It is with loving care that he knows our situation, but he also cares about His children.
Those who are God’s compassionate focus or those who, “hope in his steadfast love.” Steadfast love is a compassion found in God’s covenant agreement. It includes His promise that was verified by the sacrifice of Jesus who made it possible for us to be adopted as God’s children despite our ineptness to live the life God requires. God’s “steadfast love” is consistent and reliable because it is based on God’s work and love, not that of ourselves.
“Steadfast loving” can also be described as “unfailing love.” God does not stop loving. In uncertain times, God can be trusted. The conclusion is that God will deliver them.
I live each day with the opinion, “If God wants me to live until I am 200 years old, I will make it. If God has better plans, I can trust the future is bright because it is in God’s hands, either way.”
O Lord, our faithful God, our hope is in you!
Dr. John Temple is chaplain of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office. From the Shepherd’s Heart is published Fridays in The Meridian Star.
