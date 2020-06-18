“He said, “Do not be afraid, for those who are with us are more than those who are with them.” Then Elisha prayed and said, “O LORD, please open his eyes that he may see.” So the LORD opened the eyes of the young man, and he saw, and behold, the mountain was full of horses and chariots of fire all around Elisha.” 2 Kings 6:16-17
Life is full of threats and challenges. This week we heard that a dust storm is coming from Africa and will come to us from the Gulf of New Mexico. It seems what is perceived as news is something that threatens us. Rarely is the news encouraging. However, God is at work in everything happening. The question is whether we are seeing life God’s way.
Today’s scripture focuses on the prophet Elisha who served Israel in ungodly times. An enemy of Israel decided that Elisha was the source of their difficulties in overcoming the Hebrews. They decided to eliminate Elisha and thereby, eliminate their problem. With many soldiers, they sought to capture Elisha. In the morning sunrise, Elisha’s servant saw the army of Syria surrounding them.
But, notice what Elisha sees. Because Elisha sought the Lord, he had insight into the enemy’s plans. He is not surprised at their appearance. Godly people expect ungodly resistance. But godly people know that God is their solution.
Because Elisha sought God’s solution, Elisha saw an army of angels ready to answer his need. Behind any event man sees, God is spiritually at work. Too many problems are faced in our fearful weakness instead of God’s victorious power. In Psalm 34:7, the psalmist writes, “The angel of the Lord encamps around those who fear him and delivers them.” When we seek the Lord, we will see our solution.
Elisha asked for God to blind the enemy so they would be led without resistance or danger. Because they did not perceive Elisha as the one, they sought, they followed him 12 miles to the capital of Samaria without realizing they were led by God’s man into the enemy’s camp. Circumstances do not need be coincidental. Circumstances can be of divine intervention. Elisha had such trust in God, he showed no fear. He assumed God controlled the ungodly as much as He controlled the righteous. Elisha so trusted God, fear never surfaced.
When the enemy forces were found in the capital of Samaria, they were helpless. The King of Israel desired to destroy them. This would be a man-made solution. But Elisha offered a Divine solution. Elisha suggested that the King of Israel host a feast for the enemy and send them on their way. Such is a suggestion of Jesus to His disciples. “If a man compels you to carry his burden one mile, carry it two.”
The spiritual response to the threats of life is to live with purpose instead of fear. While we may not solve the problem, we can give it to God. By the way, the enemy never raided Israel again. When God is the source of the solution, we will be transformed in our outlook and delivered from the issues in our world today.
Seek God and see your world as He sees it. Serve God in the way He directs. It may not make sense to the world, but it will solve the problem. God is waiting for the righteous to see life His way!
Dr. John Temple is chaplain of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office. From the Shepherd’s Heart is published Fridays in The Meridian Star.
