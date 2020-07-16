“And they said to me, “The remnant there in the province who had survived the exile is in great trouble and shame. The wall of Jerusalem is broken down, and its gates are destroyed by fire.” As soon as I heard these words I sat down and wept and mourned for days, and I continued fasting and praying before the God of heaven.” Nehemiah 1:3-4
Nehemiah was so troubled about the state of his society, he decided to do something about it. The Hebrew nation was decimated. The government was dismantled. The people had been relocated to another culture. Very little of what they remembered remained. Thirteen years earlier, a few Jews had returned to the rubble of what was Jerusalem. The report of a desperate situation came to Nehemiah, a cupbearer for the King Artaxerxes.
Nehemiah was greatly troubled about the news of the walls of Jerusalem down. Without the walls for protection, the residents in Jerusalem were open to further attacks and trouble. At this point, Nehemiah was not on the radar as being a significant leader. But, what this common servant did, made a significant difference in the outcome of a desperate situation.
First, Nehemiah grieved over the situation. To sympathize with the pain of others is the first step in helping solve the problem. Throughout the Bible, insignificant people become dynamic instruments for God because they care enough to become involved. Rarely are spectators, the solution to the situation.
Second, Nehemiah addressed his grief by fasting and praying. Protests and parades may draw attention to the problem, but something more powerful than public display is needed. If you know your Bible, you realize that many situations dramatically changed when prayers to God are made by people of faith.
Third, Nehemiah was candid about the relationship God’s people had with God. He saw God as faithful to his promises, but God’s people as sinful, corrupt, ignoring God’s statutes and rules, and generally unfaithful. Nehemiah was reminded that the reason the people were scattered is because they were unfaithful to the God who had blessed them. Their disaster was God’s judgment to awaken them to their error and call them back to himself. As in Nehemiah’s day, we seek a lifestyle without reference to God’s sovereignty over us. We play lip service but live as if we are free to do as we wish. Troubled times, then and now, remind us how badly we need God if life will be enjoyed and rewarding.
Finally, Nehemiah sought to be part of the solution. He became passionate to be part of the solution. Nehemiah interrupted his life and boldly sought to restore the damage that ungodly lifestyles had generated. He was challenged to speak out, but he shared his need. He would face resistance, but he was resolute to complete his mission he considered from God. He rallied the people around the common cause, and they followed him as leader. He stayed the course for 20 years until much had been restored. He pointed the people to worship and obey God.
His final request of God was, “Remember me O my God, for good!” May we grieve enough to see we need God’s help. May we see enough to realize how far we have gone from being people of faith. May we decide to do something positive that rebuilds what has been torn down. May we make a priority on living God’s way. May what we do, be seen “good” in God’s eyes and worth remembering.
Dr. John Temple is chaplain of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office. From the Shepherd’s Heart is published Fridays in The Meridian Star.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.