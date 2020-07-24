“God is not mocked, for whatever one sows, that will he also reap.” Galatians 6:7
“You reap what you sow!” This statement usually is quoted when something bad happens. In a negative sense, it speaks of someone given what they deserve. The loss of a job, experience of an illness, injury in an accident, and many other events seem to draw this statement, “You reap what you sow.”
Likewise, many consider this statement, “You reap what you sow,” as a statement applied to non-believers. The false implication is this is punishment for lack of belief. The assumption is that grace insulates believers from such tragic consequences.
Truthfully, this statement was penned for the church. The Apostle, Paul, was concerned that believers in the church thought daily dynamics of life had little reference to the eternal consequences they produced. Like Christians of today, they banked on a commitment made in the past without perceiving a need for a lifestyle that verified the decision of long ago. “You reap what you sow was written for all of us. Notice the implications.
First, identify the deception, “God is not mocked.” To mock God is to deny His presence and despise his counsel. To mock God is to “turn our nose up, at God.” God is not mocked because He cannot be overruled, ignore, or treated with contempt. He is over all and demands allegiance and honor. To think we can live without God is to deceive ourselves.
Second, realize a universal principle, “You reap what you sow.” The quality of outcomes in our life is dependent on the quality of what we invest in life. The gardener does not plant okra and expect tomatoes to be produced. Neither can the gardener plant weeds and expect grain. Job 4:8 states, “Those who plough iniquity and sow trouble reap the same.” Hosea 8:7 states, “They sow the wind, and they shall reap the whirlwind.” How we live now determines what we will expect in eternity.
Finally, realize a positive perspective, “You reap what you sow.” When we heed the counsel of God and acknowledge His presence in all we do, acting appropriately, we can expect His blessing. Jesus said, “Whoever gives one of these little ones even a cup of cold water because he is a disciple, truly, I say to you, he will by no means lose his reward.” The faithful follower who lives to please God each day, can confidently anticipate hearing one day, “Well done thou good and faithful servant.”
Invest in a positive future. Live every moment for the Lord and eternity will be bright and wonderful. We do reap what we sow!
Dr. John Temple is chaplain of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office. From the Shepherd’s Heart is published Fridays in The Meridian Star.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.