“In him was life, and the life was the light of men. The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.” John 1:4-5
We live in dark times! A world-wide pandemic has captured entire nations, closing businesses and governments, crippling economic activity, and fostering fear. Optimism seems to be something of the past.
In times like these, Christians struggle as everyone else. However, it is times like these that Christians have an awesome opportunity to make a tremendous impact. In the dark times should be the time that Christians shine more than ever before.
Turn on a flashlight at noon in broad daylight and it will hardly be noticed. But strike a match on a dark starlit night and the flickering match can be seen a great distance away. The twinkle of a star has traveled millions of miles but is clear to the human eye.
Jesus came to this world because of its darkness. He came because there is selfishness, hatred, unforgiveness, pride, envy, and ever other evidence of darkness. His mission was to be a light unto mankind. He wanted to show us love, give us hope, teach us a better way, and offer us a way to replace the darkness with light.
Before Jesus, our focus was the darkness of this world. Now, Jesus offering love and new beginnings, becomes our focus. No longer is life lived in fear of the unknown. Life is lived in celebration of a bright future that cannot be taken away.
The way we celebrate this wonderful blessing is by reflecting that light Jesus has given us, into the darkness all around. Like the flickering candle, we may seem weak and insignificant, but the darker life becomes, the more dramatic is one life lived correctly. Forget trying to avoid the darkness. When you let your light shine, you will make many fearful challenges disappear by showing the world a better way!
Find someone today that seems beaten down and reflect what Jesus means to you. Show your confidence in the Lord overcoming this world. Express God’s unconditional love and help the walls of fear and anxiety be torn down. Do something positive and others will be inspired to look above the gloom and see a new day has dawned.
Physically, darkness is an emptiness. Light is an invasion of that emptiness. It is time to invade the darkness we face with the power of love only Jesus can give. When we begin to share others will finally see the light!
Dr. John Temple is chaplain of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office. From the Shepherd’s Heart is published Fridays in The Meridian Star.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.