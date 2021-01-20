“What profit is an idol when its maker has shaped it, a metal image, a teacher of lies? For its maker trusts in his own creation when he makes speechless idols! Woe to him who says to a wooden thing, Awake; to a silent stone, Arise! Can this teach? Behold, it is overlaid with gold and silver, and there is no breath at all in it. But the LORD is in his holy temple; let all the earth keep silence before him.” Habakkuk 2:18-20
Recent events have troubled many hearts. Life has been threatened or changed to the point that many question what God is doing. Why are so many losses occurring? One conclusion is that God is revealing our misplaced trust.
God’s desire is to be the focus and celebration of life. He wants an intimacy with us that we seem incapable of giving. Our time and interests center on our entertainment, pleasure, desire, and whim. Our time, interest, and resources reflect priorities other than God in our lives.
The Bible labels substitutes for God as idols. Habakkuk was a prophet who addressed this flaw in the latter days of Judah. An idol is any man-made substitute for God. An idol is made by man, not God. Wood carved into images, covered with gold, and used as a source of trust or security is an idol. An idol can also be ourselves. We can replace worshipping God with worshipping ourselves.
Much of our stress centers on sources of happiness and fulfillment that have been removed. Sports, entertainment, pleasure, entertainment, economic security, possessions, and even social engagements have become a greater focus than God. Even this week fears and frustrations reveal our trusts in governments, people, and society are suspect. We are like those who speak to some image they made and hope for a miracle to come from a piece of wood or stone. No matter how we dress it up, we are seeking answers from something that cannot respond.
What we need is to refocus on God our refuge in times of trouble. Scripture reveals that God is still on the throne. That throne is not in a man-made structure. God is on the throne of heaven. To focus on Him alone is to see the awesome, ultimate source of all power in the universe. Everything happening is in control. Everything happening is aimed toward a time when every knee will bow, and every tongue confess, that Jesus is Lord of all!
What happens next is not haphazard. God is showing us what futile efforts we make when we try to have a life without Him as our focus. More than God needing to hear from us, we need to hear from Him. It is time to give Him our undivided attention. When we do that is when life will make sense again.
