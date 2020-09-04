Only let your manner of life be worthy of the gospel of Christ, so that whether I come and see you or am absent, I may hear of you that you are standing firm in one spirit, with one mind striving side by side for the faith of the gospel, and not frightened in anything by your opponents. Philippians 1:27-28
In my teenage years I often heard, “Don’t your ruin our family name in this town.” By that, my Dad wanted me to know that my conduct and my social affairs needed to be respectable and in keeping with my family’s values. He knew that I might be influenced by others. Living in a university town introduced many temptations that I needed to avoid. My father was concerned that I might ruin our family’s reputation by making poor choices in a complex world.
Today, our world is more complex. Technology has permitted us to know opinions, customs, values, and lifestyles that are contrary to our Christian values. Not only are contrary opinions confronting us, but they come with great emotion and sometimes conflict. As in Paul’s day, the culture does not endorse what we know we should be doing as followers of Christ.
Paul, writing to believers in Philippi, reminded them that their citizenship in heaven is what they represent. Christianity is never identified with a specific style of government by man. Christianity has always had reference to a Savior who illustrated how we should face a world that is different.
First, Paul encouraged the believers to live as if they were being watched. Christians should live each day as if this could be the day of the Lord’s return. Whether God seems near or not, He knows what we are doing. As a teenager, I exited a movie one night only to find my car two spaces down from where I parked and straight between the parking lines. My date wondered what happened. I knew. While we were in the show, my Dad checked on how I parked his car. Live life each day as if God is checking on your conduct.
Second, we are to stand unified and firm. Our unity and firmness are not on issues. Our unified stand is in representing Jesus. The problem with our society is that for too long believers have taken weak stands for the faith in Christ. Our stand can be firm without being belligerent. A firm stand for the faith is a confident trust in God’s plan and our reward.
Third, we should encourage one another to remain faithful. We are to strive side by side. We don’t not wrestle with people. We wrestle with principalities and powers. We need to be positive in reminding one another who we represent.
Finally, we should not be frightened in anything by our opponents. Fear is the opposite of faith. If you read the end of “the Book,” we win. Don’t let fear cause you to overreact in an unchristian way. Be loving, patient, kind, redeeming the time. For such a time as this we have been called to be a light in the dark. Let your light shine.
Dr. John Temple is chaplain of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office. From the Shepherd’s Heart is published Fridays in The Meridian Star.
