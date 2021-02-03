“I can do all things through Him who strengthens me.” Philippians 4:13
Paul, the Apostle, found a confidence for every situation. In the past, he had known days of fame and popularity as he attacked Christianity. Paul had confidence in his newfound faith after giving his life to Christ, while other Christians doubted his spiritual commitment. Paul was solid in mission service when others wilted. When stoned and left for dead, Paul returned to resume his mission undaunted. At the point of this scripture, Paul is in jail. It is in jail that Paul pens, “I can do all things through Him who strengthens me.”
Paul’s confidence was not pompous arrogance. Neither was it wishful thinking. Paul’s confidence sourced in someone else. Paul was confident that Jesus would give him the strength to meet whatever came his way. He knew the Lord had called him into missions. He was sure he was guided in each situation he faced. He had no doubt the Lord was the source he needed to do all he was intended to accomplish.
Early in my ministry, I pastored a church that faced difficulty paying their bills. In January, we celebrated we had paid all bills and had a small balance left. Three days later the furnace broke. The cost of repair was equal to all we received in an average month. Panic was on many faces as we discussed how to face the problem. It was this scripture that became our focus: “I can do all things through Him who strengthens us!”
We set a Sunday to be the “only Sunday” we would collect the resources needed. We also stipulated that the regular budget offering must be met first. We preached on this verse as if the money was already in hand. Finally, on the Sunday such an offering was needed, we did not pass offering plates. Instead the plates were at the exits where anyone that wanted to give, could do so in private. That Sunday, we covered the offering and the furnace and had over $4,000 extra.
What seemed to be insurmountable, was the turning point in that church. We knew God was with us. Our attitudes transformed from despair to celebration. Other challenges came, but the Lord never let us down.
Don’t let life pull you down. Let God lift you up. Many impossible situations have been the platform for God to be the answer. More than trusting in man’s schemes, trust in God’s powerful presence. The greatest challenge we face is believing God is enough!
