“Then Jesus was led up by the Spirit into the wilderness to be tempted by the devil.”
Matthew 4:1
This is such a puzzling verse! The Spirit led Jesus into an environment where He would be tempted by the Devil.
Temptation is associated with times of success and celebration. In Mark 1:12, temptations came immediately after the baptism. In His baptism, Jesus heard the Father say, “This is my beloved Son, with whom I am well pleased.” (Matt. 3:17) As Jesus begins His ministry, Satan intensifies his attacks. Every person living for the Lord knows Satan incessantly tries to make us fail. “Mountain top experiences” are never times to let your guard down. It is time to be on guard.
Temptations should be seen as tests. Satan intends for us to fail. God intends for us to develop and mature for more usefulness in ministry to others. Whether tests are good or bad is determined by the outcome. The outcome is determined by our focus and obedience. Without tests, we don’t know if we are making progress or needing to improve. Passing tests breed skill and experience that increases our value.
Temptations occur even when we are led by the Spirit. The Holy Spirit was seen descending on Jesus during his baptism. Now the Spirit literally “casts him forth into the wilderness.” The Spirit is not there to lead Jesus to the temptation, but thru the temptation. God does not led us around the storm, but thru them. “God is faithful, and He will not let you be tempted beyond your ability, but with the temptation He will also provide the way of escape, that you may endure it.” (1 Corinthians 10:13)
Satan’s intent was to offer Jesus substitutes for his purpose. Three temptations mentioned revolved around His intended ministry. If Satan tricks Jesus at any point, Satan wins the souls of all men. If Jesus stays true to his calling by accurately applying God’s Word to the situation, He becomes our sympathetic High Priest who intercedes for us and gives us the gift of eternal life.
Extraordinary temptations abound in our experience. The number and extent mean nothing. The only important point is for us to follow God’s leading. It is time to listen to the Word instead of the world. We must be accurate in our recall and application. But accept one main point, Satan will be defeated if we remain faithful.
This may not be the final confrontation with evil we will face, but we know that we are more than conquerors thru Christ who strengthens us! Stand on the Word and the world will retreat.
Dr. John Temple is chaplain of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office. From the Shepherd’s Heart is published Fridays in The Meridian Star.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.