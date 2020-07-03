“Live as people who are free, not using your freedom as a cover-up for evil, but living as servants of God. Honor everyone. Love the brotherhood. Fear God. Honor the emperor.” 1 Peter 2:16-17
Freedom is a term regularly used in our nation. We enjoy the power to think, speak, or do as we please. Such freedom is never cheap. Neither is freedom guaranteed. There is always a need to defend our freedom or reclaim it.
In the United States, we believe in liberty for all. A part of freedom is having the liberty to be free from oppressive restrictions imposed on us. While there are cultural guidelines to help us socialize with each other, these guidelines were never meant to become so weighty that our freedom is lost.
So the question is, “Why do we need any restrictions on our celebration of freedom?” The answer is, “Without guidelines in our society, there would be anarchy.” Without some authority setting boundaries, we would see such social disorder, that freedom and liberty would be lost in hostility and conflict. So how should Christians live in a society that encourages freedom and liberty for all?
First, Christians need to remember the freedom they experienced in Christ’s sacrifice. They no longer are in bondage to selfishness, hatred, greed, lust, unforgiveness, and all other vices that capture one’s life and cause useless stress and hardship. They are free to live life in a responsible way for the One who made them free. In Christ, Christians celebrate a spiritual freedom every day.
Secondly, Christians feel a liberty to love others because they have experienced a life changing compassion from the Lord. There are no oppressive rules. All rules are condensed into loving God with all we are and loving our neighbor as ourselves. In these two relationships we find real liberty is realized in serving the One who has loved us forever.
Finally, Christians realize freedom is practical. This scripture encourages us to show honor to everyone. Out of respect of God, we are to free others from all the conflict and stress this fallen world propagates and allow them to learn there is a freedom in Christ all can celebrate when they finally understand it.
True freedom is never meant to be the topic of speeches. True freedom is meant to be lived in its fulness. Never take your freedom for granted. Make the most of today by helping others free from all the things that enslave us.
Dr. John Temple is chaplain of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office. From the Shepherd’s Heart is published Fridays in The Meridian Star.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.