“Therefore, preparing your minds for action, and being sober-minded, set your hope fully on the grace that will be brought to you at the revelation of Jesus Christ.” 1 Peter 1:13
Real faith never loses hope. In this world, conflict and confusion test our confidence and hope in the future. But the testing of our faith with such issues as we face, proves where we place our faith and how well we believe what we say.
In his first epistle, Peter is writing to believers scattered because of conflict. Though facing persecution, the believers should remain full of hope because they enjoy blessings provided by the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Peter’s emphasis is never on what is faced in this life, but what is guaranteed in the next. Peter never loses focus of a resurrected Savior who is all powerful and untouched by whatever is temporarily faced in this life. For the believer, real hope is a transformed hope based on guarantees not sourced in this world, but the next.
While the wear and tear of this life wear one down, the hope rooted in what Jesus is yet to do should encourage new energy and purity. The more you see ungodliness in your world, the more you should resolve to be focused on the return of Christ. The question is never how long must hope endure, but what quality is the hope we have. Notice the elements Peter identifies of a rewarding hope in Christ.
First, a rewarding hope is focused on “the revelation of Jesus Christ.” This revelation is the return of the Lord. One who bases his hope on the return of Jesus prepares for action. They “prepare their minds for action.” Literally, they, “Gird up their loins.” A modern saying is they, “Roll up their sleeves to get to work.”
Hope is revealed in what captures our attention. We are admonished to be “sober minded.” Another way of saying this is, for us to be alert and pay attention during these days we are living. What we see are signs of the return of Christ. Nothing is out of control. God is in control. However, through these days, a distinction will be made as in the days of Noah, of those who focus on God, and those who focus on a fallen world. Set your eyes on Christ and live as a follower of Jesus should live, being an example of who Jesus is.
While many look for the person who will give us new hope, Christians have already found Him. His name is Jesus. No other one will ever e us a better hope and assurance that our future is wonderful and guaranteed than the Lord. We are commanded to set our hope fully on the grace we will realize in the return of Christ. As much as we think we know about grace, its fullest reality cannot be known in this fallen world. But Jesus is coming to establish a new heaven and earth. Evil will be gone! Finally, what it means to be included in the love of Christ will be enjoyed to its fullest.
So, our assignment for today is to live holy lives. The more hatred attacks, the more believers love. The darker days grow, the more believers let their light shine. The more pessimism abounds, the more believers encourage one another to keep looking up. The person of faith with real hope in Christ, is not disturbed, they are excited. God is seen at work in this world. Stay tuned! What is coming is worth the anticipated wait!
Dr. John Temple is chaplain of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office. From the Shepherd’s Heart is published Fridays in The Meridian Star.
