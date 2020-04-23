“He gives power to the faint, and to him who has no might he increases strength. Even youths shall faint and be weary, and young men shall fall exhausted; but they that wait on the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint.” Isa. 40:29-31
I am tired of waiting! For several weeks, we have been quarantined with the pandemic. For entertainment, we watch sports events of past years and television episodes from earlier days. Daily routines have disappeared. Every day feels like Saturday.
Waiting seems like a waste. We think of all the other activities we could do besides sitting. Time seems to stand still. Stress and frustration mount. The longer we wait, the greater we feel a need to do something! Anything, but more waiting!
But waiting helps not waste a time when we need to be wise. Waiting gives us time to think and pray through our options. Waiting helps us be strategic and deliberate with our actions. Waiting allows other dynamics to develop solutions previously unknown. Waiting provides insight that haste causes to be overlooked.
Biblically, waiting is a part of faith. God’s will and God’s timing can be two different dynamics. Too many discern God’s plan but ignore God’s schedule. To move ahead of God is to move without God. Waiting is an important aspect of real faith.
When one waits on the Lord, their strength is promised to be renewed. Waiting on God is an expression of confident expectation. It is much like being home with your mother and you are hungry. Several facts make you wait to eat. First, you know your Mom. She has faithfully prepared many meals for you. She has never failed. She can be trusted. Secondly, you see and hear activity to make dinner a possibility. Finally, you have experience that what she cooks is worth waiting. With confidence and experience, you wait for your Mom to come through. As good and faithful as your Mom ever was, God is even more. He will come deliver when the time is right.
Three applications of “waiting on God” are mentioned. First, times of happiness are described in, “mounting up as wings of eagles.” People who wait confidently, smile when others frown. They know this will not last forever. Second, times of purpose are described in. “run and not be weary.” People who wait confidently take life one day at a time until they complete the tasks God has given them. Third, times of uncertainty are described in, “walk and not faint.” People who wait confidently find comfort in God’s presence and hold his hand until they see the light at the end of the tunnel.
Allow your waiting to be productive. Wait on God. It is worth the wait to see how He solves your problem.
Dr. John Temple is chaplain of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office. From the Shepherd’s Heart is published Fridays in The Meridian Star.
