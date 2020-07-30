“Remind them to be subject to rulers and authorities, to obey, to be ready for every good work, to speak evil of no one, to be peaceable, gentle, showing all humility to all men.” Titus 3:1-2
Sometimes, we forget why we are here. In the pressure of chaotic times, our faith seems to wain and our old nature seems to surface. The way of God has never been consistent with the way of man. Because of the issues of life, we need to be reminded how we are to relate to a world that does not understand.
In the letter to Titus, Paul has given directions about duty of Christians in the church and home. In chapter three, Paul turns to the believer’s duty to the secular society.
First Paul addresses our relationship to rulers and authorities. We are to be subject to them, obeying, and ready to show by our good works we are responsible citizens. In other writings, Paul has already written that authority comes from God. Our subjection to that authority is really a subjection to the lordship of Christ. Titus served in a society that was known for its turbulent nature. But, a proper distinction of Christians should be the way they support the local authorities with the mindset of supporting God’s way.
Second Paul addresses is our relationship with the community. In Paul’s mind there are two groups in society: righteous and unrighteous. The believer’s duty is the same to both. Paul reminds us of four duties to all men:
We are to slander no one. Christians should neither speak against, nor fight against other people. While we may feel a tendency to criticize others, we should realize that everyone has a past that needs forgiving. What our society needs is to see an illustration of God’s mercy and grace. They already have seen too much of fallen natures. Everyone who becomes involved in a “mud slinging match” has dirty hands. Christians should de-escalate, not agitate a society that needs to see an alternative way.
We are to be peaceable. Christians should avoid quarrels. That doesn’t mean we don’t make a stand, but it does mean when we stand, we are seen standing with our Lord. Billy Graham was a master at addressing the issues without fanning the flames. He seemed to always bring the topic around to God’s love and forgiveness. In both speech and behavior, we should be agents of peace.
We are to be considerate. Christians should be gentle and gracious. Gentleness is a fruit of the spirit, not a product of our world. Grace is a gift from God. Both gentleness and graciousness can be respected regardless of the debate. It is believers who are admonished to, “do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” We should give others the benefit of the doubt. We have the possibility of a foe becoming a friend. Saul of Tarsus became Paul the Apostle because he met Jesus, but he also met Ananias who shared gentleness with an enemy.
We are to show true humility to all men. Christians should be courteous, and meek. We should be calculating and deliberate in remaining under the control of the Holy Spirit as we relate to those who don’t understand. At the end of the day, believers desire to know that God is on their side. For that to happen, in the heat of the day, believers need to get in line with the One they follow.
Remember, we are to be in the world but not of it!
Dr. John Temple is chaplain of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office. From the Shepherd’s Heart is published Fridays in The Meridian Star.
