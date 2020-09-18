“Do not be afraid of sudden terror or of the ruin of the wicked, when it comes, for the LORD will be your confidence and will keep your foot from being caught.”
Proverbs 3:25-26
A question frequently asked, “Are we seeing God’s judgment on America?” Those who ask such a question sense that God’s hand of blessing removed when compared to earlier days. The chaos of society is more than social debate. Spiritual ramifications are in the balance of the debates as well. For Christians, it may seem like uncertain times, but we should continue to have confidence in the Lord’s leadership and protection.
The problem is that many aspects of life have sudden and surprising threats. We are constantly bombarded by hatred, wickedness, disaster, threat, opposition, uncertainty, and gloom. Current environments make the most courageous, uncomfortable, and tentative about what to do.
For the believer, all these circumstances should be balanced with a promise in Proverbs 3:26, “The Lord will be our confidence.” Confidence will never endure that rests on public opinion, personal ability, and personal preference. Enduring confidence is realized in an unchanging God who is in complete control and cares for His own. In uncertain times, God’s people acknowledge God’s presence. But many will ask, “How do we find God amid all the chaos?” Proverbs 3 reveals guidelines on finding confidence in God during difficult times.
First, we must seek God’s direction. The believer who seems threatened needs to study God’s Word and obey what God directs. Not all paths lead to our desired destiny. But God will direct our paths if we decide to follow Him. Submission and obedience increase confidence.
Second, we must share God’s blessings with others. When we share physically or spiritually what God has given us, we not only influence others, but we remind ourselves that the Lord who blessed us has an unending resource. We need not miser away what God is doing. His blessings are new every morning! To share is to make room for more blessings to come.
Third, we must submit to God’s correction. The Lord disciplines those He loves. Correction is for our benefit, not our pain. Believers should be open to God’s nudging for us to improve our attitude, conduct, and our service to Him. To submit to correction is to perfect our walk with God. Correction helps us walk in step with the Master.
Confidence is realized in God’s fellowship. Instead of focusing on the next disaster, seek God’s face. In His presence peace is found.
Confidence is realized in God’s power. The One who directs the universe yet causes each flower to bloom is dynamically controlling all things. While I may not have the intelligence to explain each situation, I have the experience to know God has not failed me yet. His power over all things is all the protection we need.
Confidence is realized in God’s purpose. The end of the story has already been written. We win! All the ungodly aspects of my present existence mean nothing to my destiny. The purpose for our life is written by God, not society, nor man. To live each day with purpose ordained by God is to make each day predictable and productive.
Confidence is realized in God’s promises. They are so many; we often forget what they are. Keep studying the Word and listing what God has promised. He is as faithful today as ever.
Dr. John Temple is chaplain of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office. From the Shepherd’s Heart is published Fridays in The Meridian Star.
