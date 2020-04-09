“And all the crowds that had assembled for this spectacle, when they saw what had taken place, returned home beating their breasts. And all his acquaintances and the women who had followed him from Galilee stood at a distance watching these things.” Luke 23:48-49
Good Friday marks the day Jesus was crucified. That term, “crucified,” seems so simple. It is a term used for execution. It is an intentional act of more than justice. It is an act of intimidation. Maybe the crowd will think twice before they cross the laws set forth in the land.
The Romans intentionally made it a spectacle. The crucifixion was usually public. The Romans wanted the public to see and be impacted by the suffering and agony. All the blood, gore, and death attracted people to watch.
“The show was over.” For most of an entire day, the drama of trials, public votes, beatings, and executions had captured a city swelled to celebrate the Passover. Now all the excitement seemed over. Jesus was dead. There was nothing else to see.
The crowd that stood by that day was unified in their focus, but not in their opinion. Some celebrated the death of one they did not follow. Others saw the death of Jesus as the end of hopes they had for him to restore Israel politically. The followers of Jesus saw this as an evil injustice where their leader is killed because of false charges and religious expediency.
As they leave, “They were beating their chests.” Some felt sorry for the trio on the crosses. A few felt guilty because they had voted to free the criminal, Barabbas, and crucify Jesus. Others felt grief for a loss that was incomprehensible. All felt like, “It was over!”
On this day, we watch the spectacle of the pandemic. Each day, we focus on the numbers and hope we don’t know anyone on “the list.” The question, “Why?” goes unanswered. We pray for a bad dream to end soon! But, like that Friday long ago, all philosophical and political issues seem captured by the event before us.
Maybe, we, like the crowd on that day, need to see what God is doing in all this. While no one knows the thoughts of God, one can realize some truths remain. God works thru all circumstances to accomplish His eternal plan. God is in control and God has an agenda.
We can also know that like that Friday long ago, God is not finished when we think it is over. Prophecy was fulfilled that day and continues unchecked. Trust in His faithfulness. There will be a day when our tears turn to joy.
Be patient and believe. If your hope is in the Savior, this too will work for your good and God’s glory.
Dr. John Temple is chaplain of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office. From the Shepherd’s Heart is published Fridays in The Meridian Star.
