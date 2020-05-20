“If I then, your Lord and Teacher, have washed your feet, you also should do just as I have done to you.” John 13:14
The Christian is obligated to imitate the Lord. There is no option. We are expected to imitate how we have been touched by the Lord. John 13 records the last night Jesus was with His disciples. Within the gospels we read a myriad of emotions. While Jesus seems set on His actions, the disciples reflect fear, doubt, and despair. It was in this context that Jesus set an example He expected them to follow. Jesus washed their feet.
Washing of feet was a customary act of hospitality whenever a guest entered the home. Feet made dirty walking on dirty roads needed care to enhance comfort. It was a menial task performed by the lowest non-Jewish servant. To make a point, the Son of God, took off his coat, and with towel in hand, knelt to perform the task no one else had done.
Jesus intended for more than comfort to be felt. As the washing cleaned feet, Jesus’ washing cleaned the entire person. This can be seen when Peter did not wish for Jesus to lower Himself to wash Peter’s feet. Jesus said, “If I do not wash you, you have no share with me.” Maybe like Peter, we fail to realize how low Jesus stooped to come to this world and offer us cleansing by His sacrifice for us.
Jesus intended for all to experience His openness to serve. Judas Iscariot, the betrayer, is present. Scripture records that his evil intentions were already in his heart. Jesus knew Judas’ heart but washed his feet like the others. He was treated so similarly as the other disciples; a debate will arise as to who is the betrayer. Jesus love has no limits. The limits are established by the recipient.
Jesus intended for the disciples to show greatness. In Jesus’ eyes, greatness was revealed in service to others. With the greatest washing their feet, they should ever consider any need of another not beneath their level. They have been told to love their enemies and to carry the burdens of others the extra mile. With the Lord preparing to die for them, and for others, the bar has been set for what greatness looks like.
To remove any doubt of Jesus’ intentions, He says, “You also ought to wash one another’s feet.” Jesus pointedly said, “You are obligated because of what I have done for you.” There is an expectation of the Lord that we live in service to others. He is not impressed with our titles and trophies. He is impressed with those who have such gratitude for the washing Jesus has given them, they can never thank Him enough.
“A servant is not greater than his master,” Jesus said. The true disciple claims the title, “servant,” and senses the greatest illustration of the impact Jesus has on people is when they die to self as He died for them and live a life of service to their fellow man. How clear is your message?
Dr. John Temple is chaplain of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office. From the Shepherd’s Heart is published Fridays in The Meridian Star.
