“Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever.” Hebrews 13:8
Change is in the air!
This week, new variants of the “COVID 19” entered the country. Concerns about potential harm heighten fears of the unknown. Additionally, much focus has been on congressional elections. The concern is a change of power in government.
Change can be good. Variations in menu make meals more enticing. New challenges awaken our minds. New scenery motivates us to stay awake.
Change can be challenging. Detours raise concern about destinations. New instructions make performance questionable. New leaders test our desire to follow.
Change is inevitable. Leaders change. Rules change. Expectations change. Opinions change. Any family reunion reminds us that everyone except ourselves is changing.
Change was part of the context for the writing of the epistle of Hebrews. Many trusted leaders had passed. Witnesses of the life and ministry of Jesus were fewer to be found. Confidence was challenged as the next generation enlisted to fill the gaps and continue the faithful mission of Christ through the fellowship.
But one constant remained: “Jesus is the same, yesterday, today and forever!” Before the foundation of the world, Jesus existed. When the creation began, Jesus was its source. When man proved unreliable, the promise of a new beginning was anticipated in the coming Messiah. During His ministry, Jesus proved he came loving instead of condemning. In the midst of great agony on the cross, Jesus remained true to his purpose. Returning to heaven, Jesus continued the promise of preparing for our fellowship. At the end of all things, Jesus will be the source of our celebration.
To seek confidence in temporary circumstances offers as much confidence as a preschooler with a balloon. It may seem bright and beautiful at the moment, but it is only a matter of time before such a focus brings tears to our eyes as happiness bursts into thin air.
Our uncertainty is evidence of a misplaced focus. Confidence is found in a consistent source that will never fade, disappoint, or fail. That focus can only be found in the unchanging Savior who guides faithfully forever.
If you feel anxious about today, check your focus. Look to Jesus who has not changed, nor ever will. He is the same yesterday, today and forever. Count on Him!
