“Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be frightened, and do not be dismayed, for the LORD your God is with you wherever you go.” Joshua 1:9
In recent days, we have been amazed at the heroic efforts of medical personnel and first responders in the face of personal endangerment. While many long for a job that pays well, these heroes have served out of calling far beyond the demands of employment.
Many photos of these public servants have reflected the weariness and concern they feel as they consider the health of their families as well as their own. Everyday we hear on one of these servants recovering from the illness they fight, only to re-engage in the struggle to conquer this pandemic.
Today’s scriptural quote is recorded several times in scripture. It is found in both the Old and New Testaments. Joshua will hear this from Moses and later from God. This scripture is one of the most powerful verses for anyone who faces an unknown future that might cause panic or fear. While we look for scriptural encouragement, let us see challenge found in these encouraging words.
First, notice this is a commandment, not a suggestion. To “be strong and courageous” is fundamental to real faith. God commands us to be strong and courageous. Not only will Joshua hear this challenge, but Solomon will hear it later as well. It is even referred to the Christians in the book of Hebrews. Wherever faith is discussed, the challenge is recognized.
Second, notice this is a commandment to be strong! To “be strong” is not an admonition to life weights for muscle development, nor an encouragement to be unchanging. To “be strong” is to be settled in your knowledge and trust of God’s Word. Claiming what God says as truth makes a strong faith. In every day we face, good or bad, faith is to be the foundation of our words, thoughts, and actions.
Thirdly, we are to be courageous. To be “courageous” Courage is not the absence of fear or anxiety. Courage is positive action in threatening situations. Courage is faith that works. Courage is obedience to God’s calling and command. Courage is allegiance to the Commander as well as His commands.
Finally, notice the promise to the courageous! “Your God will go with you wherever you go.” While we may not know what lies ahead, we know who goes with us, the King of Kings and Lord of Lords. The one who spoke this creation into existence and continues to rule over it is with us. We need not listen to threatening words. We only need to focus on our commander who never leaves us.
I have a puppy who is afraid of lightning and thunder. Alone she runs wildly through the yard with no where to hide. But I can take her in my arms and hold her close and she soon stops shaking and can even close her eyes as long as she feels my touch.
May all of us obey God’s command, “Be strong and courageous!” In our going is when we will see God with us. His presence is best experienced as we meet the calling, He has given us with active faith.
Dr. John Temple is chaplain of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office. From the Shepherd’s Heart is published Fridays in The Meridian Star.
