“Count it all joy, my brothers, when you meet trials of various kinds.” James 1:2 (ESV)
Lately, I have been asked if I think the COVID-19 pandemic is a test from God. My answer is, “Yes, it is.” But the fact is all of life is a test! A test is an evaluation to determine the performance or reliability of something. Christians see life as a test to prove the strength and reliability of our faith.
Life teaches us that some things we trust are not reliable. One can trust a balloon to make us happy, but it will soon burst. One can trust that money will make us happy, but the economy is unpredictable. The tests in life help us weed out frivolous matters so what really matters is the basis of our living.
While we agree with James that we meet trials of various kinds, we have difficulty understanding why we should count it joy when they come. Look deeper into a biblical view of life trials.
First, realize there are different kinds of tests. Some are given to show our progress and success. Others are given to show our ineptness and failure. I am happy to tell you that the trials we celebrate are those that expect success. A grandparent gives their grandchild a piece of paper and colors to test their artistic acumen. Whatever the child produces, if they try to do their best, is affirmed with what they deliver. God expects us to use our faith in times of trials. We will not be perfect in our response. But God is ready to approve our efforts if faith is practiced in the situations, He allows us to experience. God never tries to make us fail. That is Satan. See how you can respond to God during this test.
Second, realize tests produce progress. Trials in life help us increase our endurance. Many of us are tired, but we must continue to live our faith one day at a time. Like physical exercise, our endurance will increase when we practice what we presently have. God expects us to be more spiritually mature when this test is over. Further, God hopes we will make progress in trusting Him more and the world less.
Finally, realize the goal of your trials is for your faith to be complete and lacking nothing. Jesus said, “In this world you will have trouble, but be of good cheer. I have overcome the world.” Tests like the pandemic will prepare us with wisdom for the future. Ultimately, passing the daily tests of life will prepare us when we stand before our Lord one day and give an account for life. All this world’s gain will be left behind and all that will matter is that we pass the final test and hear Jesus say, “Well done, thou good and faithful servant.”
Don’t see God as trying to hurt you. See God as trying to help you! The Holy Spirit is ready to guide you. It is our turn to give an answer that real faith works. You are not alone. The Lord is guiding. Just follow Him!
Dr. John Temple is chaplain of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office. From the Shepherd’s Heart is published Fridays in The Meridian Star.
