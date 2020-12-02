QUITMAN - Lloyd H. Lewis Jr., 79, of Quitman, Miss. passed away Nov. 27, 2020, at Anderson Regional Medical Center in Meridian, Miss. He was born Oct. 24, 1941, to Lloyd and Bessie (Dew) Lewis in Waynesboro, Miss. Lloyd Jr. is survived by his wife, Karlotta Bohl Lewis; two sons, Stephen Lewi…