“Be angry and do not sin; do not let the sun go down on your anger and give no opportunity to the devil.” Ephesians 4:26-27
A popular emotional response in today’s world is anger. Amazingly, everyone agrees we should be angry but disagree on what causes us to feel angry. For some we see a legitimacy to their anger. Lost jobs, death of loved ones, fear of COVID-19, hatred, and hostility are but a few of sources.
Anger is an emotion that reflects something we value or believe is threatened. Anger will cause us to react, or respond, especially to the perceived threat to our life. Often, anger seeks retribution and magnifies a grievance. Anger destroys personal relationships. Anger prevents inner peace.
Some anger is unjustified. Anger can be focused on a group of people, many of which don’t fit the preconceptions of the angry person. It can harbor malice waiting for the occasion to overflow into the human dynamics. Anger that is unjustified is a state that refuses to forgive. It despises another and seeks to despise or hurt whenever an occasion arises. But the key aspect of unjustified anger is that it is diverse to the mindset of God.
In Ephesians 4:26-27, Paul speaks to Christians and gives a command for Christians to “be angry.” There are situations that makes the Lord angry: selfishness in worship, greed, hard hearts, and religious legalism are but a few of situations where the Lord expressed disdain. Jesus also reacted to writing people off as useless and having prejudice against another.
The anger that is justified is always disciplined and controlled. Justified anger focuses only on that which opposes God and His way. Justified anger focuses on correcting a bad situation. Justified anger invests in future peace and understanding. Justified anger reacts to the problem but never stops reflecting the love of God.
Justified anger has two limits. It will not lead to sin, and it will not continue brooding. In both cases, justified anger leaves no room for the devil to enter the equation further. Instead, justified anger intentionally reminds all involved to insert the Lord and His teachings into the situation. The Christian should know how to commit the problem to God and to act properly instead of reacting impetuously.
When someone is Spirit led, they will not fan the flame. They will heal the sore. Seek ways to express your indignation that point people to God. You may not be seen on the evening news, but you should hear the Lord say, “Well done.”
Dr. John Temple is chaplain of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office. From the Shepherd’s Heart is published Fridays in The Meridian Star.
