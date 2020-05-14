“Then they were glad to take him into the boat, and immediately the boat was at the land to which they were going.” John 6:21
Most of us enjoy being the solution to the challenges we face. We are more comfortable when we are in control of the situation.
The problem is life has a way of developing storms we can’t control. When threatened by storms of life, do you seek the Lord’s guidance, or do you continue to strive on your own? The scripture records the disciples rowed three to four miles against the wind. That is a good cardio workout for anyone. They found themselves in the middle of a significant problem without any workable options.
While much could be written on why the storm developed, it is enough to accept that life has its storms. Everyone faces them. There is no way to insulate yourself from such threats. No matter what experience or skill we possess, our limits will be tested by the life we live. Sooner, or later, something will come our way that scares us to death. We were never meant to be the solution to all of life’s problems.
Scripture reveals they saw Jesus coming to them and they were afraid. While no one would have expected anyone walking on the walking on the water, realize that fear makes everything frightening. For some, storms in life make them afraid of the Lord. A common response to life’s threats is to feel more comfortable going alone instead of seeking God’s help.
When they realized it was Jesus, they delighted to pull him in the boat. Some translations say the disciples were “willing” to let him in the boat. I think “delight” is a better translation. I think they were excited to have Jesus join them in the struggle to make shore.
When Jesus entered the boat, the boat arrived at its destination. Imagine the whispering among the disciples as they safely exit the boat. With aching bodies from striving alone, they were bound to have realized how much they needed Jesus in their lives.
Two questions should be pondered. First, “How big does the storm need be before you look to Jesus for your solution?” A lesson in life is that smooth sailing is no guarantee you make the other shore. But allowing Jesus in the boat of life with you is a guarantee, everything is under control.
A second question is, “Next time will you be quicker in turning to Jesus for the solution you seek?” The smart person knows their limits. Maybe the reason we face storms is so we can learn how much Jesus wants to be our solution to whatever the future holds. Even now, Jesus is saying, “It is I; do not be afraid.”
Dr. John Temple is chaplain of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office. From the Shepherd’s Heart is published Fridays in The Meridian Star.
