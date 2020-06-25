“And do not grieve the Holy Spirit of God, by whom you were sealed for the day of redemption. Let all bitterness and wrath and anger and clamor and slander be put away from you, along with all malice. Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you.” Ephesians 4:30-32 (ESV)
Our society has a plethora of issues that incite division, conflict, emotion, and discontent. With each issue, the differences of opinion foster reactions inconsistent with a spirit of community and cooperation. While the issues seem significant and important, our track record shows we will replace them with other issues if they the current situation is resolved.
Mature Christian believers address the issues in life are with the reference point of life’s main issue; how we please God in our daily conduct and care for others. Ephesians 4:30-32 describes the way God wants us to address life issues.
In addressing issues we are to avoid the way the world reacts. Verse 31 describes several attitude problems that surface when issues arise. The first attitude problem is “bitterness.” Bitterness is a pre-set hostility that already exists within the person. Bitterness is a corrosive emotion that poisons the mind and causes broken relationships with others. The command is to put away “all bitterness.” Any pre-set hostility toward another is inconsistent with what the mature Christian represents. Our Lord is forgiving, patient, loving, and kind. Such should be our intent.
When bitterness is present, malice develops. “Malice” is a desire to hurt or injure. Vengeance is never a recipe for godliness. The golden rule is to do unto others as you would have them do unto you. Never said is, “Do unto others because they did something to you.”
Bitterness also produces angry passions and slanderous attacks on others God created and loves. Such actions are inconsistent with the work of the Holy Spirit in believers.
God’s heart is for us to be kind. We are to be gracious and desiring the best for others. We are encouraged to be tenderhearted. That means we are to sympathize with others. We should put ourselves in their “shoes.” We should try to understand them. We are also to be forgiving. That means instead of holding grudges, we are to deal with others as we want Jesus to deal with us.
The way we should address the issues of today is to refocus on Calvary where the price for our character flaws, mistakes, rebellion, and sin was paid by God. That price has no limit. That price was offered for all. We should see the issues of today as an opportunity to represent the Lord, not the prince of this world, the devil. Our focus should be, “to keep the main thing, the main thing.” The main focus is to live a life that shows Christ “reconciling the world to himself.”
Be an illustration of God’s grace and the issues of this world will be seen in the right perspective.
Dr. John Temple is chaplain of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office. From the Shepherd’s Heart is published Fridays in The Meridian Star.
