“Give your servant therefore an understanding mind to govern your people, that I may discern between good and evil, for who is able to govern this your great people?” 1 Kings 3:9
If you could ask God for anything, what would it be? King Solomon was given such an offer by God as he assumed the position of king over Israel. What potential this “spiritual blank check” held! Riches, fame, success, long life, and many more, all fell within the possibility for Solomon.
Many have estimated that Solomon was about 20 years old when he received this offer from God. He knew he was following the most popular king ever, King David. At points, David seemed larger than life. At other points, David had several public missteps.
Solomon readily acknowledged the people he would lead were God’s people, not his. He accepted their calling to be a blessing to the world. While he could not understand this concept totally. He did realize there were major implications in balance with how well Solomon led. So, Solomon asked for, “an understanding mind to govern your people.” Notice how significant this request could be for all who seek the Lord in their life.
Solomon is asking for an understanding mind. To understand is to hear and comprehend what is being communicated. When a child does not respond to their mom, she might say, “Did you hear me?” With that, she is not checking their hearing, but their understanding of what she wanted them to do. Solomon wanted to hear and do what God wanted him to do. Instead of a popularity vote among wise counselors, Solomon wanted God’s advice and wanted to heed it.
Solomon wanted to discern good from evil. Without God in focus, everyone will do what is right in their own heart. Good and evil seem nebulous. With God, the standards are clear and the limits or specific. Solomon knows God is his best source of advice and counsel. Only God knows the future. Only God knows the hearts of men. Only God can give perfect advice all the time.
Solomon wanted more than knowledge. He wanted spiritual “common sense.” He is requesting that he could see God going into this awesome but scary challenge. He had learned much about God. Now it was time to apply what knowledge God could impart.
Time will show God will bless the request. Now, the question is what Solomon will do with the answer. What would you do if you were in Solomon’s shoes?
Dr. John Temple is chaplain of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office. From the Shepherd’s Heart is published Fridays in The Meridian Star.
