“Then Jesus was led up by the Spirit into the wilderness to be tempted by the devil.”
Matthew 4:1
Have you ever felt like someone wants to rain on your parade? Life seems to be full of “ups” and “downs.” Even Jesus experienced challenges following great moments of encouragement.
Immediately after Jesus’ baptism, he faced the attack of the devil. It is in this account we read, “Jesus was led up by the Spirit into the wilderness to be tempted by the devil.” Within this brief statement, are several issues that must be addressed if we are to face the challenges of life.
Note that Jesus was led by the Spirit. This is a deliberate journey the Father intended for Jesus to experience. An untested Savior would be an unreliable solution to man’s fallen nature. As our substitute sacrifice, He must be perfect to be adequate for the assignment Jesus was given as being “the Lamb slain before the foundation of the world.” If any sin resided in His life, we disqualified to be our solution.
Second, identify the accuser. It is not God, but the devil. Satan is God’s opponent. Any work of God will face opposition and threat. Satan’s goal is to usurp God. Having been cast out of heaven, Satan turned against anything related to God.
Third, Satan meant it for a temptation, God meant it for a test. Satan meant to deceive and defeat Jesus. God sent Jesus into the wilderness to test and show how powerful Jesus was, even when facing the devil. God is always in the business of taking what Satan contrives and turn it into His divine plan. God never tempts anyone; the devil does. But God does test us to prove our character and prepare us for greater work.
Remember James 1:2-4. “Count it all joy, my brothers, when you meet trials of various kinds, for you know that the testing of your faith produces steadfastness. And let steadfastness have its full effect, that you may be perfect and complete, lacking in nothing.”
If you feel like God has led you into the wilderness, keep you focus on your purpose for God. Don’t give up and don’t give in. Stay the course and God will see you through.
Dr. John Temple is chaplain of the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office. From the Shepherd's Heart is published Fridays in The Meridian Star.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.