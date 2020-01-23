“Thy rod and thy staff, they comfort me.” Psalm 23:4
The Lord, our Shepherd, has at His disposal everything needed to take care of our unseen future! Like sheep, we haplessly meander through each day without the ability to see what the future holds.
On our own, the future always seems foreboding. We never know when we will meet a threat that we cannot withstand. We never know when we will fall into a trap. We never know when some disaster will catch us. We never know when we might lose our way. The fact is, we don’t know what the next minute holds.
We need someone to take care of us who can handle all the unforeseen circumstances that can ambush us. That care comes from our Good Shepherd. Only He knows what the future holds. Only He has the compassion to give Himself for us. Only He has the solution for anything that comes.
His presence in all of life is represented in His rod and staff. A rod was usually an oak club about two feet long. His rod was used to protect sheep. With His rod, he can stun or kill any attacking enemy. He will fight for us. Jesus said that He lays down His life for the sheep. He does not forsake us in times of trouble. He is our protector. We remain safe in His presence.
A staff was a stick with a bent or crooked end. His staff was used to control His sheep. With staff, the Lord assists us on our way. With the staff, He kindly guides, gently rescues, patiently restores. With His staff he counts each of us important and makes sure we are near. We remain secure in His presence.
After we learn that life is safe and secure with the Shepherd, we learn to stay close. We recognize His voice over all others. We turn to Him when life seems uncertain. We relax when we know He is with us. We trust whatever He demands.
Seeing our Good Shepherd has His rod and staff, we know he is ready for whatever we face today. Further, we know if He is ready, we are as well. Our day will be fine because we are comforted, our Lord watches over us. That is all we need.
Let the Lord guide you, and you can be comforted that today will go well!
Dr. John Temple is chaplain of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office. From the Shepherd’s Heart is published Fridays in The Meridian Star.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.