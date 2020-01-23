Meridian, MS (39302)

Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High 51F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.