“Guard your steps when you go to the house of God. To draw near to listen is better than to offer the sacrifice of fools, for they do not know that they are doing evil.”
Ecclesiastes 5:1
Much of worship reflects a loss of focus on why we are there. Instead of worship to please God, modern worship is designed to please the worshiper. With precise planning and orchestration of events, the leaders of worship aim for spectators to be entertained and motivated so they will return next week. All the while, the reference point of pleasing God rarely crosses the mind of the masses. Instead, they are focused on their desires and demands.
An illustration can be seen in a fast food restaurant where two employees behind the counter are so consumed with their personal conversation, they fail to notice a customer has come to be served. In such a case, the employees think they are there to draw a paycheck. They are there to serve customers. To miss the customer is to miss the purpose.
The customer in true worship is God, not the worshipers. Worship should be a celebration of blessings God has already given! Worship should be a chance to please God with expressions of adoration, faith, and service. Worship should be a time of discovery of how man can improve his response to the Lord he serves. Worship should be a chance to say to God, “May I help you, please?”
When one focuses on pleasing God, they are careful to respond as the Lord desires. To “Guard your steps,” is to be careful to discern what the customer orders before you make any move. Not just any response satisfies the customer.
If we are taking orders from God, we need to listen more than talk. Talking should come from the customer. Listening should come from the servant. It is when our focus is on God, we hear what He desires from us.
In order to listen properly, we must zone out any other voices to hear God exclusively. Many a worshiper failed to hear from God because their focus remained on sports, jobs, problems, people, or a myriad of other issues that do not relate to pleasing God. A productive activity to hear God in worship would be a time of quiet meditation and prayer to make our focus on the Voice we should serve. It is when we tune in to God’s voice, we can hear Him above the clamor of the world.
The next time you attend worship, attend to God’s requests more than your own. A good servant never asks the customer, “Can you help me?” The reward is in the focus of, “How can I help you?” When you seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, all other things will be added to you as well.
Make worship about serving God and see how gratifying it is to hear God say, “Well done!”
Dr. John Temple is chaplain of the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office. From the Shepherd's Heart is published Fridays in The Meridian Star.
