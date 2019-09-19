“They heard the sound of the Lord God walking in the garden in the cool of the day.”
Genesis 3:8
Have you heard God moving in your life lately? Many would say, “No.” Others would admit to looking for God, yet do not find Him anywhere in their world. Some will remind us that God’s presence was more dynamic in the past. Regardless of our rationale for current conditions, we hunger to sense God’s presence in our lives.
Throughout time, man has desired to know more about God. We worry about what God is doing. We question if God is near. We anxiously anticipate that God will appear one day. Will He be happy or frustrated with how life is going for us? Our dream is to know God and His approval.
God is Spirit. Our problem is that we see physical things better than spiritual things. With poor spiritual insight, we wonder if God really exists and question His concern for our challenges.
In Hebrew, the word “Spirit” (ruach) is the same word used for “wind.” It is interesting that the two are the same word, but the analogy of “wind” is a perfect illustration of “Spirit.” Like a gentle rustling of leaves, God can be heard as he comes walking in our life in the cool of the day. While not seen with the physical eye, His presence can be sensed even in lives that don’t seem spiritual now.
The movement of leaves and the soft clatter of their interaction let us know that something invisible is touching them. While we may not see wind, we can see what is carried on the wind. The source may be invisible, but the impact is obvious.
Not only can we sense the presence of wind, we sense the direction it is traveling. Without the sensing of presence there is no sense of direction. But, knowing the direction of wind helps airplanes take off and land. The direction of wind helps sailing ships traverse the sea. Knowing the direction God is going helps the seeker know how to walk with God.
Wind can be heard, also. Adam and Eve heard God in the garden. It was but a quiet rustle. Yet, that was more than enough to awaken their souls to hunger for a deeper trust of the One who is calling them to Himself.
God is in your world. He is actively revealing Himself to you. Have your heard Him calling for you? Don’t be afraid! Respond to His call. He doesn’t want to condemn you, but help you see He really cares!
Listen! I think I hear Him now!
Dr. John Temple is chaplain of the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office. From the Shepherd's Heart is published Fridays in The Meridian Star.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.