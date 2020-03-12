“Jesus turned and saw them following and said to them, ‘What are you seeking?’ And they said to him, ‘Rabbi’ (which means Teacher), ‘where are you staying?’ He said to them, ‘Come and you will see.’ So they came and saw where he was staying, and they stayed with him that day, for it was about the tenth hour.” John 1:37b-39 (ESV)
While all information is valuable, personal experience is the most dramatic source. With internet, any question can be answered. Some answers are accurate and useful. Some answers will prove unfounded with experience. Some answers come from people with firsthand knowledge. Other answers come from research, opinion, and rumor.
Not all information increases our ability to face life. By experience, some information is proven false. Other information becomes permanently etched in our mind because it proved practical. So, how do we know what information to keep, and what information to discard?
The answer is personal choice. Each person chooses what information is valuable, and what information is ignored. A “Yard Sale” sign may not grab our attention. A “One Way Only” sign found at a street corner had better be noticed. Since we cannot absorb or apply all that comes our way we must pick and choose. In the end, personal experience dictates what we accept and what we ignore.
In today’s scripture, John the Baptist identified Jesus as, “The Lamb of God.” Such a title was accepted as the title of the Messiah that would come. Two of John’s followers heard him say this. Was it true?
John’s followers decided to see for themselves who Jesus was. They came in curiosity. Their first desire was to see where Jesus was staying. They wanted to fellowship with Jesus as many do socially everyday. With casual conversation and social contact, one learns more about the other. At this point, these two disciples wanted to know more about the man. Maybe they would have an opinion about John’s announcement by the end of the day.
With personal experience, time is a factor. The longer they stayed with Jesus, the more their opinion grew about who He was. They stayed until 4 p.m. spending the day with the Lord. After spending time with the Jesus, they did not need John’s opinion any longer. They developed their own opinion from their own experience. Jesus is the Messiah!
With personal experience comes confidence in what we know as a fact and commitment to use it. Andrew, one of the two disciples, immediately goes to his brother, Simon, and tells him, “We have found the Messiah.” There is no doubt in his announcement. There is no shyness in his opinion. He had seen enough personally to overcome any doubt others might have.
Don’t continue with a secondhand faith. Spend some time with Jesus and see for yourself what He means to you.
Dr. John Temple is chaplain of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office. From the Shepherd’s Heart is published Fridays in The Meridian Star.
