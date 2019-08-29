“For God alone my soul waits in silence; from him comes my salvation. He alone is my rock and salvation.” Psalm 62:1-2
When life becomes a struggle, faith must be reaffirmed. The author of Psalm 62 faced life as we all do. In the opening verses, he expresses confidence in the salvation of the Lord. He is so confident; all he needs is to “wait in silence.” There is no need for pleading or begging God to rescue him. In this moment, there is peace and assurance. His focus is completely on the Lord who is his source for stability and salvation.
However, the next two verses describe threats to his peace. He has identified unnamed individuals who plan attacks that curse him with potential destruction. For him, there was no “ivory tower experience.” His moment of peace and confidence in God’s salvation is overshadowed by daily life.
Often, we experience a roller coaster ride in our emotions. With brief moments of peace and confidence, much of life seems to have a test of our faith thru some threat or worry. Within such pressure is a choice of outlook. One is to allow ourselves to be captured by fear. The other is to focus on our God the same way in times of threat that we do in times of confident peace.
When we choose to focus on our fear, we are locked in negative thoughts. When we focus on God, we remain confident and resolved. In verses 5-6, the author chooses to keep his focus on the Lord. Notice how similar his statement is to the one before the threat. “For God alone, O my soul, waits in silence, for my hope is from Him. He only is my rock and salvation; my fortress shall not be shaken.” (Ps. 62:5-6)
The author sees the God of his salvation is also the God of his hope. If God can handle your eternity, He can handle today as well! As you confidently “wait in silence” for God to be your salvation, do the same with daily threats. Your God is not just the God of your salvation. He is the God of all of life. Be confident that whatever you face today, a focus on God will increase your confidence amid the struggles of life.
Dr. John Temple is chaplain of the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office. From the Shepherd's Heart is published Fridays in The Meridian Star.
