“So, we do not lose heart. Though our outer self is wasting away, our inner self is being renewed day by day. For this light momentary affliction is preparing for us an eternal weight of glory beyond all comparison, as we look not to the things that are seen but to the things that are unseen. For the things that are seen are transient, but the things that are unseen are eternal.” 2 Corinthians 4:16-18
Behind any endeavor worth seeking, there is a price to pay for the prize. Behind the championship of any sport are hours of practice. Behind any victory in battle are endless training events on various scenarios. Musicians practice arrangements many times before chancing the performance before the public.
The challenge is to look beyond the practice and see the prize. Many never win the championship because they grew tired of the regimen required by the coach before the season began. No military victory is won with undisciplined forces that work. Every musician worth hearing, plays regularly.
The victorious life is the same way. Life is repetitive exercises in the same experiences peppered with stress and strain. Life seems to have endless challenges with no purpose or direction. If you feel like life isn’t worth the strain, see what this scripture tells us.
First, it takes a renewed spirit to see victory. No matter what physical price we pay, we must keep our attitude and spirit positive. A renewed spirit is one that has been renovated. Spiritually, the difficulties we face should improve our ability to be what God wants us to be. Like practice, we may be weary through effort, but we are improved in our skills for the victory ahead. Our spirit should be one of “trying to win”, not “trying not to lose.” Resilience is required for victory to be claimed.
Second, it takes a focus on the prize to tolerate the practice. Practice happens daily. It is intense. There is no one cheering. It feels like punishment. If practice was all we could see, we would see that day as useless and miserable. But, seeing the practice as preparation for something that can be ours makes it all worthwhile. With the prize in sight, the victor keeps pushing and never gives up.
Finally, one must aim at victory to ever win. We see practices come and go, but a victory won is celebrated forever. Life is the practice we see and physically experience. Enjoying life without evil in the presence of our Lord is the ultimate prize promised to those who overcome. Not only is it incomparable with what we have here, it is a prize that lasts forever.
One day, when you hold the prize given to you by God, you will not remember the practice you are enduring today. Do your best as you practice, but never take your eyes off the prize.
Dr. John Temple is chaplain of the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office. From the Shepherd's Heart is published Fridays in The Meridian Star.
