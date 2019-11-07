"Before I was afflicted, I went astray, but now I keep his word." Psalm 119:67
Have you ever wondered why godly people face so many problems and afflictions? Life would have made more sense if bad things happened to bad people and good things happened to good people.
But it rains on the just and the unjust. Innocent babies develop horrible medical problems. Godly people deal with the same struggles, fears, frustrations, illnesses, and tragedies as anyone else.
Some have one affliction after another. Our greatest hope is that there might be some reprieve between the storms of life.
Psalm 119:67 is a concise verse that helps us gain perspective on the reasons afflictions are allowed in our lives by a good and loving God. Notice several points gleaned from this verse.
First, we must realize that we tend to wander off The desired relationship of Christians is to be near their Lord. Like sheep following the faithful Shepherd, we should remain near the one who guides us, protects us, and makes life safe. But, like sheep, unintentionally, we wander off without realizing, we relax our focus on the shepherd and view a greener pasture on the other side, without realizing we are leaving our source of life and security.
Before we know it, we are out of touch with the one who matters in our life, the Lord. Second, we must accept that God uses trouble and afflictions to regain our attention.
A threat makes us seek the security we forfeited when we left the fellowship of the Lord. The fear of facing matters without assistance makes us cry out for the Lord to show himself where we have landed in trouble. Trouble motivates us to read God's Word, pray without ceasing, and decide to listen to His advice. It is in the time of trouble that we admit our need of God the most.
Finally, the trouble we face, reminds us to be obedient. It is in time of trouble that the Lord is a welcomed sight. His embrace is the comfort that calms our fears. His teaching is a rich resource to help us see the wayward past is a way to travel no more. His opinion is now important because we realize how much His instructions are meant to make life safe and peaceful.
What we need in not a greener pasture, but a closer walk with our Shepherd. An illustration of life is realized by those who text and drive. They know this is not safe, but they think they can bend the rules and be okay. When we come to the curves in the road, we are not paying attention and find ourselves leaving the road and almost wrecking our vehicle.
It is at that point, we discard the phone, put both hands on the wheel and decide to focus on the road as we should have been doing all the time. Life's troubles remind us to focus on God, not everything else.
In that we should rejoice that the Lord has ways to remind us to stay near him and heed what He says. May you look for Jesus throughout your day!
Dr. John Temple is chaplain of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office. From the Shepherd’s Heart is published Fridays in The Meridian Star.
