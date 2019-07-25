“I will counsel you with my eye upon you.” Psalm 32:8b
Late, last fall, my wife and I traveled more than 100 miles to watch our two grandchildren play soccer. To arrive on time, we began our journey about the dawn of day. When we arrived, a cold front had dropped temperatures 20 degrees and with high winds. Sitting on the sideline was a test of endurance.
During the hours we shivered, I reminded myself why I was there. It wasn’t because I am an avid fan of soccer. As a matter of fact, I don’t even understand all the rules. It wasn’t because I followed a team and proudly displayed team colors. It wasn’t because I enjoyed freezing to death sitting in an open field on a windy day. It wasn’t because we came to critique how well they played. We were there because two people we loved might be encouraged if they saw grandparents watching them perform.
Before the game began, we hugged the two and told them we were excited to see how they would perform. When their games began, we constantly focused on our “star” running down the field. We cheered for them whether they had the ball or not. They constantly heard us calling their name and urging them to do their best. Anytime they looked toward the sideline, they saw that our eyes were on them. Our hope was that they would do their best regardless of the score. For grandparents, it would be nice if they win but our real concern was, they know how proud we were of them regardless of the score.
If your life was a soccer game, and you were a competitor, where would you see God? Do you see yourself playing the game of life with God nowhere to be seen? Do you see God as the referee that is going to penalize you if you do something wrong? Do you see God as your cheerleader encouraging you to do your best? I think the Lord is our best cheerleader!
Life is much like a competition. There are forces that try to work against us. There can be some doubt in the outcome of many endeavors. Greatness can be defined by comparisons to others in the competition. Yet in the competition of life, we need to see that God loves us as we are. Sure, our skills can be improved with time. Even at times our focus and attention could be more dedicated to why we are participating in the activities of life. But God sees our greatness measured by our relationship to Him, not our performance.
If we look for God, His focus is on us, approving our efforts and encouraging us to keep striving. His hope is that today we feel blessed, not because we win every time, but because He loves us.
Knowing God is cheering us on, we should try even more to please Him. We should do our best today! When we do all we can, we will be received with open arms and encouraging words. Even more, we will be the gleam in God’s eye because He saw us do our best and that was enough for today!
Dr. John Temple is chaplain of the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office. From the Shepherd's Heart is published Fridays in The Meridian Star.
