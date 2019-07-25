DE KALB [ndash] Funeral services for Mrs. Annie Ruth Harbour will be Friday, July 26, 2019, at 11 a.m., in the Chapel of Stephens Funeral Home of DeKalb. Bro. James Ruffin and Bro. Lonnie Mazingo will be officiating. Burial will follow in Pinecrest Cemetery. Mrs. Harbour, 81, of DeKalb, pass…