“And when we came into Rome, Paul was allowed to stay by himself, with the soldier who guarded him.” Acts 28:16
Rarely does life happen as we dream it might. Ideally, everything that happens will be consistent with our aspirations and intentions. Surely, God, who knows everything, comprehends what would make our life wonderful and complete.
Yet, when we reach our planned destination, circumstances change. We may know where we are, and why God placed us there, yet since some unexpected “kink” in the plans we made. Invisible forces blow contrary to our intended plan.
Paul experienced life like ours. His life-long ambition was to go to Rome and share the Gospel with the Jews who lived there. To reach the Jewish population of Rome for Christ seemed as the ultimate strategic move Paul could make to spread the word. Paul arrived in Rome but came as a prisoner. The freedom he would need to fulfill his dream was captive to legal problems Paul faced before his venture toward Rome. Paul’s frustration could have been high with an unknown future and a severe limit placed on his freedom. Paul was so close to a dream come true, yet so far away from success.
At the writing of this thought, an unknown virus, originating from a place on the other side of the world has put all plans into a “pause.” Schools, religious organizations, government facilities, restaurants, pubic travel, and most other functions that enhance our lives have been affected by this virus. Like Paul, we seemed so close to realizing a new day, only to see that new day is contrary to what we wish we could face.
But, notice how Paul saw his circumstances. Paul felt God’s hand had guided him to where he was. He did not see his plans captured by circumstances. He looked at the adjustments as part of God’s providence that had guided him throughout life. The same faith needed in the good times would serve him well in challenging times.
Paul celebrated what freedom he was given. Instead of prison, Paul was permitted to live in his home. Like many of us, Paul was under “house arrest.” While Paul had spent much of his life traveling throughout the Empire, Paul had been forced to allow confinement to be his platform for his work. What others saw as a prison; Paul saw as a platform.
Paul saw new opportunities develop in the context of his new circumstances. Paul was constantly guarded by Roman guards. While many would see these guards as barriers to ministry, Paul saw them as objects of ministry. Many believe that the Roman guard finding Christ, will later be the force that spreads the Gospel where few would have imagined it happening.
Look at your current situation. You have a chance to have more time with family. You have an opportunity to focus on God’s Word. In the past you may have thought your family needed the entertainment and excitement of the culture around. Maybe, in God’s providence, He has confined us to the house so we can have a special influence on others. See your confinement as a time for special focus on others. With the right outlook, these days could be considered significant in the days ahead.
Dr. John Temple is chaplain of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office. From the Shepherd’s Heart is published Fridays in The Meridian Star.
