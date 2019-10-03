“Thus, the LORD used to speak to Moses face to face, as a man speaks to his friend.” Exodus 33:11
Even the most spiritual people long for a closer relationship with God. Such was the case with Moses. In obedience, Moses led the Hebrews out of Egypt. This act of deliverance was not that of Moses, but of God. Moses was the physical leader, but God’s presence was the power that freed them.
God had destroyed their enemies and led them to Mount Sinai where God revealed the law of the covenant that made these people God’s chosen ones to bless the earth. Yet, while Moses was on the mountain receiving the law, the people were in the valley giving credit for their deliverance to an idol they made for themselves.
Moses disciplined the people and destroyed the idol. Then Moses interceded on behalf of the Hebrews. God was indicating His faithfulness to give them the land but planned to send an angel instead of Himself from this point forward.
Through all this experience, Moses had sought the Lord. Even at this point, Moses and God would meet in a tent outside camp and speak as friends. What does it mean to speak as friends? It can mean they trust and understand one another. It can mean they can speak their heart. It can mean they enjoy the fellowship. It can mean they partner in endeavors.
Moses had learned through the trials of life how badly he needed God’s presence. He wanted to know more about God’s ways so God’s favor could rest on these people. Moses ask for two things: to see God’s glory, and to know God’s presence in the future.
Moses knew they deserved neither blessing. It would be an act of mercy and grace if God revealed Himself, but Moses asked out of desperate need. Life as they desired it was impossible without God’s presence.
God’s response was to say, “My presence shall go with thee.” In Mercy God revealed himself to Moses and led the people through the wilderness to the promised land.
Jesus stands ready to be God’s presence in your life. Believers have the indwelling of the Holy Spirit within them. A perfect revelation of God and His presence is present. And, like Moses, wise people continually seek a deeper understanding of God and an assurance of His presence with each new day they meet.
Even though imperfect, speak to God as friend to friend. He is willing to move forward with you if you are willing to draw closer and obey better than you have in the past. God is ready to try again if you are. Take your eyes off your mistakes and look for God in your world.
Dr. John Temple is chaplain of the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office. From the Shepherd's Heart is published Fridays in The Meridian Star.
