“Now there was a man in Jerusalem, whose name was Simeon, and this man was righteous and devout, waiting for the consolation of Israel, and the Holy Spirit was upon him. And it had been revealed to him by the Holy Spirit that he would not see death before he had seen the Lord’s Christ.” Luke 2:25-26
Christmas is past! The wrapping paper is in the trash. The main challenge is the packing of all the decorations until next year when we will pause once again to celebrate God’s work in our world.
After Christmas seems gloomy and drab. The hectic pace of parties and gatherings has morphed into a lethargic crash in the easy chair not caring to do much of anything. Little is expected from God as we look to future events distantly recorded on the calendar.
But a lesson can be learned from the habits of a biblical man we know little about. His name is Simeon. We know he lived in Jerusalem. We know he frequented the Temple. But, his most special attribute is that he lived each day watching for God to do something extraordinary.
Simeon was confident that he would see the Messiah come before he died. Hope was founded on communication he had received by the Holy Spirit. This moment of inspiration guided each day as he watched for God to work in his world.
While statements like this seem to be attached to “old folks,” we have no reference to Simeon’s age. What we do see is a reference to his outlook on days like today. Notice why Simeon praised the day few realized was significant.
First, Simeon was a pious man. Simeon had a daily habit of worshipping God and watching for God’s Hand in his world. Simeon was spiritually focused. Cares of life did not dim his belief that God was at work in every day he lived.
Secondly, Simeon expected God to do something great. He expected God to fulfill his promises. He assumed every day had potential of revealing something new from God. He searched for God’s blessing as he went about his daily rituals of life.
Finally, Simeon gave God praise when He saw God’s blessing in his life. Simeon celebrated life as others went about daily business. Surely Simeon seemed out of place when he praised God for the unique chance to hold the Messiah in his own arms. Can’t you imagine how many who watched Simeon praise God wondered what was so special and missed the blessing?
I am not sure how old Simeon was. I just not how wise he was. He saw God more than others because he expected God to work in his world any day. Watch for God in your world today. You might be surprised what blessing is there for you to see!
Dr. John Temple is chaplain of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office. From the Shepherd’s Heart is published Fridays in The Meridian Star.
