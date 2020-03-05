“In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.”
John 1:1
The beginning phrase of the gospel of John sounds like the first book of the Bible, Genesis. Both begin, “In the beginning. ...” This phrase could be interpreted, “When time began. ...” Genesis describes the source of something from nothing. That source is God. He not only created everything; He rules over everything. “In the beginning, God created heaven and earth.”
In John, this phrase points to the plan God had before time began. Jesus is the perfect expression of God. What God has intended for His creation has always been the same. All creation was meant to glorify its Creator.
When time began, the one thing that already had existed from eternity past, is God. We struggle to explain the three expressions of God: God the Father, God the Son, and the Holy Spirit. However, we need to comprehend that we don’t know everything about God. But, in Jesus, we have the perfect expression of God’s character and heart. He is “God with us.”
So, the gospel of John is a call to understand the past, present, and future considering God’s heart and God’s actions. This is God’s world, not ours. Everything is aiming toward the ultimate glory of God when evil is eliminated and every knee bow to confess Jesus is Lord of all!
The gospel of John is a call for a new beginning. In Jesus is a second chance. In Jesus is a way for imperfect people to be covered by God himself. In Jesus is provided a way for holy God to deal with sin without destroying the sinner. In Jesus is a new opportunity to relate to God as it was intended in the beginning.
As life began in the first creation, spiritual life begins when we allow Jesus to shed light on a way to be born again and live in intimate eternal relationship with the God of this universe. This new life is not lived in fear, but in celebration. This new life is completed by Christ. It is a gift to be enjoyed. It is a gift to share.
Since the beginning of time, there has been a struggle between good and evil. Like light and darkness, two incompatible experiences exist. Yet, when Christ came, a victory was assured; darkness will no longer overcome light.
For those who believe Jesus is the answer, the second “beginning” is the most important. The first beginning may have described how time began. The second beginning tells how time will play out!
Celebrate that someone holds the future in His hands!
Dr. John Temple is chaplain of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office. From the Shepherd’s Heart is published Fridays in The Meridian Star.
