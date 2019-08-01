“Blessed is the nation whose God is the LORD, the people He has chosen as His own inheritance. Psalm 33:12 (NKJV)
Frequently, I am asked how I will vote in the election. The basis on which I respond applies not only to elections but all of life.
My commitment to Jesus Christ, my Lord and Savior, is all consuming. There is no decision I will ever properly make without reference to my walk with the Lord and my submission to His kingdom and principles.
My preference to personalities is superseded to my preference to live my beliefs. My faith is not a system of philosophical issues. My faith is my life. My beliefs are reflected in my speech, my walk, my compassion, my priorities, and my entire lifestyle. God measures my faith by my actions. Even when I vote, I will practice my faith.
My concern about the opinions of others is muted by my concern about the opinion of my Lord. At the end of the day, God’s side will be the winning side! I am not looking for the majority. I strive to please my Lord who sees my vote.
My understanding of every candidate is that none are perfect. Every candidate will have flaws. Rumors and accusations will be made about all. I am not swayed by the latest slander heard on the evening news. I want to know which candidate strives to please God. When God is the guide, we can trust the direction we will go.
My desire is to vote for those who are Christian. There have been times when both claim to be Christian. There will be times when neither claims to be Christian. The ultimate test for me is not what they say, so much as what they do. A cursory visit to a church with media coverage is not a confirmation of Christian commitment. If they really know Jesus, they will show Jesus and His way in their leadership, service, conversation, and choices.
I will never vote for anyone that supports values contrary to the values of Jesus. Sometimes there will be a clear distinction when one supports Christian values, and others don’t. Possibly there may come a time when no one supports Christian values. If that day comes, I will just vote, “None of the above.”
My faith and my patriotism are consistent. When I render unto Caesar the things that are Caesar’s, I reflect good patriotism. Christians should be good patriots! However, when I render unto God the things that are God’s, I reflect good faith. Fifty-eight years ago, I met Jesus and committed my life to Him. He has promised to love me forever and that is the best promise than anyone has ever made. I will not shrink from my commitment of long ago. My colors are clear, and my commitment has already been cast. My vote goes for Jesus leading our nation!
Dr. John Temple is chaplain of the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office. From the Shepherd's Heart is published Fridays in The Meridian Star.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.