“Give thanks in all circumstances, for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.”
1 Thessalonians 5:18
This is the week we gather to celebrate Thanksgiving. This weekend will be one of the most traveled times of the year as all gather with others for festivities. It will be a time when diets are forgotten, and gluttony is an acceptable practice. It is, as if this holiday is a wonderful exception to the rest of the year.
Yet, we find in scripture that thanksgiving should be the continuous practice throughout the year. It is never meant to be an expression of our circumstances, but an expression of our faith and gratitude to the Lord who is guiding us through life.
The first recorded “Thanksgiving” was celebrated in 1621 in the Massachusetts Bay Colony. A year earlier, 100 Pilgrims arrived to establish a new life separate from England in order to serve God as they desired. They arrived too late in the year to grow crops and accumulate stores for the winter. Within the next year 47 of the 100 died.
The date of the first Thanksgiving is unknown. They were not focused on having a holiday. They were focused on giving thanks to God. Their trust in God’s guidance and provision was as strong as ever, even with the dire experiences of the previous year. They believed God was in charge and had a plan.
Records show that the first Thanksgiving was a three-day feast four surviving women prepared. Attending were 53 settlers and 90 Indians. In addition to the first harvest they had gathered, they provided fish, waterfowl, turkeys, and five venison. The Thanksgiving we recognize today began with 147 people gathered to give thanks regardless of the circumstances they faced.
The common bond that brought the celebrants together was not blood relations, nor partnership in business or occupations. They did not gather because of the abundance of possessions they amassed. The year had been difficult, but God had been faithful. They couldn’t explain the causes of every event, good or bad. But they could show faith by giving thanks unto God regardless of the circumstances.
As we experience leftovers this weekend, may we not exhaust a large helping of gratitude. It is not what we hold that we celebrate. We celebrate who holds us. If God holds us, we have every reason to be thankful. God has plans and the future is in His control no matter the circumstances that bring us to the table.
Dr. John Temple is chaplain of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office. From the Shepherd’s Heart is published Fridays in The Meridian Star.
